Carmen and Robert Geiss are renting out their luxury apartment in Dubai. The TV stars had actually planned to make the desert metropolis their primary residence. But now the Geissens are once again spending significantly more time on the Côte d'Azur.

German TV stars Carmen and Robert Geiss are turning their luxury apartment in Dubai into a vacation rental.

The TV Millionaires' About-Face The Geissens are now renting out their luxury apartment in Dubai

Here's what it's all about Carmen and Robert Geiss rent out their luxury apartment on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai through Airbnb.

The apartment, which is over 500 square meters in size, features a pool, concierge service, and a view of the metropolis's skyline.

Actually, the desert metropolis was supposed to become the TV stars' new home.

However, due to the tense security situation in the Middle East, the Geissens are now spending more time on the Côte d'Azur again. Summary created with

Carmen and Robert Geiss are turning their apartment in Dubai into a vacation rental.

The luxurious apartment in a high-rise building on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah is now available for rent on Airbnb.

The apartment, which is approximately 520 square meters in size, features several bedrooms, a spacious living area, a rooftop terrace with a pool, and a direct view of the Dubai skyline.

"Modern elegance at the highest level"

On Airbnb, the living experience is advertised as “modern elegance at the highest level.” In addition, there is a 24/7 security team and a concierge service.

However, anyone who wants to live in this luxury apartment will have to dig deep into their pockets: The annual rent is 1.4 million dirhams—equivalent to about 334,000 euros.

Dubai was actually supposed to become the family’s new home. At least that’s how Carmen and Robert Geiss described it in 2023 to "Bild." In the meantime, however, the TV millionaires’ lives are once again centered more on the Côte d’Azur.

The apartment remains part of the real estate portfolio

One reason for this is the tense security situation in the Middle East. Following the U.S. attacks on Iran, there were, among other incidents, Iranian drone attacks on Dubai in the spring.

Still, the Geissens don't want to say goodbye to Dubai completely. Instead of leaving the apartment empty, they are now making it available to vacationers.

The apartment will remain part of her real estate portfolio—but in the future, paying guests will also be able to stay there.

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