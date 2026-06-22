The Graubünden Art Museum inaugurated its expansion building just over ten years ago. Since then, visitor numbers have doubled. The museum has attracted over 400,000 visitors in ten years.

The expansion of the Graubünden Art Museum (right) was inaugurated exactly ten years ago today. On the left in the photo is the original Villa Planta building, which is connected to the expansion via an underground passage.

“We’ve become more attractive because our program has become more diverse. Visitors can enjoy two to three exhibitions at the same time,” said Stephan Kunz, artistic director of the Graubünden Art Museum, commenting on the figures to Keystone-SDA. He added: “Thanks to the new structure, which features modern security systems and improved climate control, we’ve been able to accept loans from major collections.”

According to a press release issued by the art museum on Monday, 82 exhibitions and 2,300 guided tours and events took place over the past ten years.

Giacometti Draws a Crowd

According to Kunz, the 2023 Alberto Giacometti exhibition, for example, generated great interest among the public. It focused on Alberto Giacometti’s early years and artistic development. “The exhibition sought to show what guided the young artist in his development, how closely he worked with his father, Giovanni Giacometti, and how he gradually broke away from him, but also how he drew and painted his personal surroundings: within his family, in Stampa, during his school years in Schiers, and in Geneva,” the Kunstmuseum wrote about the exhibition.

The exhibition on Alberto’s brother, Diego Giacometti, was also very well received. Among other things, the Kunstmuseum displayed numerous pieces of furniture, objects, and sculptures by the sculptor and designer.

Museum Space Doubled

The expansion of the Graubünden Art Museum opened on June 22, 2016, after approximately two years of construction. It doubled the museum’s floor space and cost around 28.5 million Swiss francs. The seven-story building was designed by architects Alberto Veiga and Fabrizio Barozzi from Barcelona, who also designed the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Lausanne.

The extension complements the adjacent Villa Planta, which was renovated during the same period at a cost of 5.3 million Swiss francs. The two buildings are connected by an underground passageway.