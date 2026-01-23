The Gurtenfestival wrapped up on Saturday night with the final headliner, Nina Chuba. In 2027, the festival is set to run for five days to mark its anniversary.

After canceling her performance on Bern’s local mountain last year due to illness, Nina Chuba really delivered at this year’s Gurten Festival. (File photo)

Just a year ago, Nina Chuba had disappointed the Gurten Festival crowd when she canceled her performance at the last minute due to illness. Now it took her just two songs to win back the audience: After her first two songs, “Mangos und Chili” and “Wildberry Lillet,” she had the thousands of fans on the main stage slope in the palm of her hand.

With her high-energy performance, the 27-year-old musician from Germany brought the 43rd edition of the Gurten Festival to a spectacular close. Earlier, Bern’s local heroes Lo & Leduc had celebrated a triumphant return to the Gurten with the presentation of their new album, *Krise als Chanson*.

2026: New Visitor Record

Earlier that afternoon, the festival had already announced a new attendance record. A total of 104,750 people visited Bern’s local mountain. The festival was thus nearly sold out.

Organizers had increased the daily capacity by 2,000 to 27,000 people in advance. Among other things, this was justified by rising costs. “That wasn’t noticeable on the festival grounds,” said festival director Bobby Bähler at a press conference. They had not received any negative feedback. However, the festival plans to conduct a follow-up survey to gain an even clearer picture.

Five days for the anniversary in 2027

To mark its 50th anniversary, the festival will run one day longer in 2027, for a total of five days. It was first held in 1977 under the name “International Folk Festival Bern-Gurten.” The last time it lasted five days was in 2023, for its 40th anniversary.

Next year, the Gurtenfestival will take place from July 14 to 18.