Yodeller and singing teacher Nadja Räss has been awarded the Swiss Grand Prix Music 2026 in recognition of her life's work. The award is endowed with 100,000 francs.

Yodeller and cultural mediator Nadja Räss has her musical roots in Appenzell and Central Switzerland. Now she has been awarded the Grand Prix Music, which is endowed with 100,000 francs.

Nadja Räss, who was born in Einsiedeln in 1979, yodels in various formations. She has a repertoire that ranges from natural yodels passed down orally to new compositions. She currently passes on her knowledge at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts as a professor of yodeling and head of the folk music department.

In its press release on Thursday, the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) also emphasized that Räss had made a significant contribution to yodelling being inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December.

In addition to the Grand Prix Music, the BAK is honoring ten other Swiss musicians, collectives and institutions. The Swiss Music Awards will be presented on September 19 in Lausanne.