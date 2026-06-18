Every seat in the St. Peter’s Cathedral in Geneva was filled to capacity during the funeral service for Jean Ziegler. For the first time, “The Internationale” was played in St. Peter’s Cathedral to honor the former National Council member and sociologist.

For two and a half hours at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Geneva, tributes were delivered one after another in honor of former National Council member and sociologist Jean Ziegler, who passed away on June 10 at the age of 92.

The entire Geneva left, as well as representatives of the UN and citizens of other countries, wanted to be there. “The funeral service will be as long as a speech by Fidel Castro, but hopefully less boring,” said Pastor Emmanuel Rolland. He was right: For two and a half hours, tributes and songs by activists followed one after another, with people holding their cell phones aloft as if at a concert.

“The Internationale,” a widely known battle hymn of the socialist labor movement, was played on an organ and sung along by a choir.

“Geneva is losing one of its greatest consciences,” said Geneva’s SP mayor, Christina Kitsos. “Jean Ziegler was well-known and admired,” explained former SP Federal Councilor and Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey. She addressed the accusations of betrayal leveled against him when he criticized Swiss banks. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jean loved Switzerland, but that love made him demanding,” Calmy-Rey added, before thanking him, her voice breaking with emotion.

The socialist’s reputation extended far beyond the country’s borders. Since his death just over a week ago, bags full of condolences from all over the world have arrived at the family home in the countryside near Geneva. Chileans living in Switzerland, Congolese living in Switzerland, Palestinians, Iranians, and Sahrawis all highlighted the deceased’s significance on the international stage during the ceremony.

A pacifist who loved pillow fights

For all experts in the UN human rights system, Jean Ziegler was “a giant,” explained Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, in a letter.

The family then spoke about the lesser-known Jean Ziegler—a man full of love, as described by his wife Erica, his son Dominique, and his grandson Théo. The “activist” was also a “confidant” and “the center of attention,” and in his enthusiasm, “a bit clingy.” And the pacifist wasn’t afraid of a pillow fight or shootouts with plastic guns.

Jean Ziegler will be laid to rest at Les Rois Cemetery in Geneva. The Geneva-based sociologist and former SP National Council member died on June 10 at the age of 92 in his adopted home of Geneva.

Throughout his life, the Thun native was regarded as a rebel and an advocate for the people of the so-called “Third World.” Ziegler, who was bilingual, served twice in the National Council representing the canton of Geneva. He held his first term from 1967 to 1983 and his second from 1987 to 1999.