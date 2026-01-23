The Worst Hair Trend of All Time?
The mullet is back—and suddenly everyone is wearing it again
The mullet lives on! In just 15 minutes, blue News host Bettina Bestgen spots seven examples on the Gurten. And one festivalgoer sums up the trend: Anyone who cuts off their long mane will eventually end up with a mullet.
Redaktion blue News
Today at 18:12•Today at 18:23
Here's what it's all about
- Long ridiculed, but now back in style: The mullet is making a comeback.
- Stars like Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal, and Troye Sivan show just how modern the “short in the front, long in the back” look can be.
- The iconic hairstyle of the 1980s now symbolizes individuality, courage, and a touch of rebellion—and has become an integral part of the Gurtenfestival.
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Lo & Leduc sprechen Klartext: «Der Sommer ist nicht mehr normal»Lo & Leduc freuen sich auf ihr Heimspiel am Gurten. Doch wenn es um den Sommer geht, werden die beiden nachdenklich: Die Hitze sei längst nicht mehr normal, sagen sie im Gespräch mit blue News Host Bettina Bestgen.