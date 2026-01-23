Stonehenge has been a mystery for centuries. Now, a new study raises the question of how a six-metric-ton stone once made its way hundreds of kilometers to southern England—and leads researchers to a surprising clue.

Stonehenge, located in the county of Wiltshire in southern England, is one of the world’s most famous monuments. The monumental stone circle has puzzled researchers for centuries.

To this day, it remains unclear exactly how the massive stone blocks were transported there some 4,500 years ago—and what significance the site held for its builders.

A Journey Full of Mysteries

Now, a single stone at the center of the site is sparking new discussions.

A team from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, has reexamined the origin and possible route of the so-called altar stone—and has uncovered a clue that leads far beyond the borders of southern England.

Find out in the video what theory lies behind this astonishing journey and why it’s even connected to a landscape that has long since disappeared.

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