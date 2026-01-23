The new drama starring Sandra Hüller has already won a major prize in Cannes. In the film, she plays Erika Mann alongside her father Thomas Mann, who returns to Germany from exile in 1949.

Trailer for the Cannes sensation "Fatherland" The next Oscar coup? Sandra Hüller shines in Thomas Mann film

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Fatherland", Sandra Hüller plays Erika Mann, who accompanies her father Thomas Mann on his return to Germany in 1949. East and West try to win the writer over politically.

Pawel Pawlikowski's post-war drama shows the conflict-ridden relationship between father and daughter and addresses the political instrumentalization of culture.

In addition to "Fatherland", other films starring Sandra Hüller are also considered possible Oscar candidates. The theatrical release in Switzerland is planned for this fall.

German actress Sandra Hüller once again plays the central role in a masterpiece. After "Project Hail Mary" and "Rose", she can be seen in "Fatherland" in cinemas from the fall. In this post-war drama with a road movie feel, she plays Erika Mann, the daughter of Nobel Prize winner Thomas Mann, who travels back to Germany from his American exile in 1949.

At the time, Germany was undergoing political upheaval: while East and West Germany were forming, both sides were trying to win over Thomas Mann as a symbolic figure for their own interests. The writer is flattered by the attention, but Erika is highly skeptical of the political intentions.

"Fatherland" paints a picture of a time in which art and culture are increasingly instrumentalized politically - a topic that is still relevant today. At the center, however, is the relationship between father and daughter: intimate, full of conflict and characterized by unsparing honesty.

Award for best directorial work in Cannes

The first trailer for the film was released today.

The film by Oscar-winner Pawel Pawlikowski ("Ida") celebrated its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was awarded one of the most important prizes at the festival, where a total of 22 films competed for the Palme d'Or.

Fun fact with record-breaking potential: Sandra Hüller could be involved in several films in the upcoming awards season. In addition to "Fatherland", "Project Hail Mary", "Rose" and "Digger", in which Hüller plays alongside Tom Cruise, are also considered potential Oscar candidates. If Sandra Hüller is nominated four times as an actress, that would be a new record.

"Fatherland" is expected to be released in Swiss cinemas this fall.

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