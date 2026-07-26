Next year, the Paléo Festival will run one day longer to mark its 50th edition. The 2026 festival was once again sold out, with 250,000 attendees.

Instead of Tuesday, Paléo 2027 will begin on a Monday—July 19, to be exact. What does the lineup look like? Festival director Daniel Rossellat declined to provide any further details to the press. The founder of Switzerland’s largest festival confirmed that, following the 50th edition, he would step down as chair of the organizing committee to focus exclusively on his role as president of the Paléo Association.

The festival has rarely lasted more than seven days. The 40th edition in 2015 also began on a Monday, with Robbie Williams as the headliner, while Jean-Jacques Goldmann had performed an additional concert after the festival in 1991.

Rossellat reiterated that he had “met happy people everywhere.” The former mayor of Nyon was also pleased that the event had gone off without any major incidents, thanks in part to “the pleasant weather.”

The festival, which was once again sold out with 250,000 attendees, surpassed the eight-million-viewer mark on Saturday since its inception.

Festivalgoers would be thrilled to ride their bikes to the Plaine de l’Asse, Rossellat continued. He acknowledged only one downside: the cancellation of the “Moon Music” project, in which artists could perform in the air while suspended from a helium-filled balloon. Following an inspection, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) determined that this aircraft was not certified. This will result in a fine for the festival.

The Hype Surrounding Katy Perry

From a musical standpoint as well, program director Jacques Monnier called it a “dream edition.” He listed Katy Perry’s concert on Saturday evening among the highlights. He pointed out that on Saturday morning, 12,000 people had tried to get tickets for this concert, even though Paléo puts 1,500 tickets on sale each day. They had never seen such demand before.

Among other things, Monnier praised “the flawless concerts” by other “icons,” such as The Cure and Gorillaz. He also paid tribute to the performances by Swiss artists, who accounted for twenty percent of the program.