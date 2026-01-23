This is Sting's ninth appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival: this time as part of a trio. Together with his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, the singer performed new renditions of his greatest hits at the Stravinski Auditorium.

Here's what it's all about Sting is one of the most successful British musicians of the past few decades. He gained worldwide fame as the lead singer of the band The Police before launching an equally successful solo career in the 1980s.

With songs like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” and “Fragile,” he left his mark on pop and rock music.

Sting wowed the crowd at the sold-out Montreux Jazz Festival with a stripped-down but powerful show and a trio that played in perfect harmony. Summary created with

There are artists who no longer have anything to prove to anyone. Sting is definitely one of them. At 9:58 p.m., the 74-year-old Brit takes the stage wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. He is accompanied by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

At first glance, the staging seems simple, but it’s extremely effective. By the second song, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” the audience is already bobbing along to the beat, even though many probably don’t even know the title.

Like the rest of the sold-out Stravinski Auditorium, the audience is swept up in the atmosphere. Sting and his band are perfectly in sync, and the songs flow into one another almost seamlessly. It isn’t until after five songs that the singer addresses the audience: “Merci beaucoup tout le monde,” he says in French, before joking that he’s been coming to the Montreux Jazz Festival “since World War II.”

Of course, Sting's career can't be reduced to just a handful of global hits. Still, it was precisely some of these classics that made the evening so special.

«Message in a Bottle» (The Police)

Sting kicks off the evening with this classic. The very first few bars are enough to get the audience clapping along to the beat. Shortly afterward, the entire hall is singing the chorus along with the musician.

00:31 Sting am Montreux Jazz Festival mit «Message in a bottle»

«Englishman in New York»

With this hit, too, the audience recognizes the song immediately from the very first notes. Within just a few seconds, the chorus “Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien. I’m an Englishman in New York” echoes through the Stravinski Auditorium.

An extended drum solo by Chris Maas in the middle of the song provides a moment of surprise. This is followed by an atmospheric exchange between Sting and the audience: The singer begins singing “Be yourself,” and the fans respond loudly with “No matter what they say”—one of the most beautiful, goosebump-inducing moments of the evening.

«Every Breath You Take», The Police

Sting closed out the main set of his concert with this classic. Once again, the audience sang along loudly, and when the musician began singing “I’ll Be Watching You,” the Stravinski Auditorium erupted in cheers.

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Double Encore

After the last song, Sting leaves the stage. But the audience in the Stravinsky Auditorium has no intention of ending the evening just yet. Thunderous applause breaks out, and many people are also stomping their feet.

A short while later, Sting returns. “What song do you want to hear?” he asks, feigning innocence. The answer comes as one: “Roxanne”! The trio doesn’t hesitate and plays the Police classic. Judging by the reactions in the hall, it’s the most anticipated song of the evening. The audience sings along loudly to every line.

As the show draws to a close, things quiet down once more. Sting performs “Fragile” accompanied only by his guitar and vocals. “Montreux, merci beaucoup, merci bien,” he says in thanks before finally taking his final bow and leaving the stage to thunderous applause.