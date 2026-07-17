Before Sylvester Stallone became a global superstar, he was a broke nobody with a screenplay and a dream. His story is now being made into a movie, and here's the first trailer.

Here's what it's all about The "Rocky" series is one of the greatest sports franchises in film history and, with its saga about the fighting underdog from Philadelphia, defined an entire era of pop culture.

The role of Sylvester Stallone will be played by American actor Anthony Ippolito, whom some may recognize from the Netflix series “Grand Army.”

The movie "I Play Rocky" is scheduled to be released in Swiss theaters on November 5, 2026. Summary created with

Don't worry, dear "Rocky" fans: "I Play Rocky" isn't yet another sequel to the "Rocky" film series. With "Creed," the popular series enjoyed a revival. Oscar nominee Michael B. Jordan took on the lead role in those films. With “I Play Rocky,” the filmmakers are taking a different approach.

The new biopic focuses on the making of the 1976 classic. The film tells the story of how Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone fought his way to fame in Tinseltown thanks to his role in “Rocky.” Fans of underdog stories are sure to love it.

It’s definitely worth delving into the story behind this classic: Stallone, who was 29 at the time, was scraping by with odd jobs. He was offered $350,000 for the rights to the “Rocky” screenplay. However, Stallone made it a condition that he be allowed to play the lead role of Rocky Balboa himself.

Peter Farrelly, who won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Screenplay for his 2018 film *Green Book*, takes the director’s chair. The role of Sylvester Stallone is played by Anthony Ippolito, who bears a striking resemblance to him. He became known for his role in the Netflix series “Grand Army.”

The film is scheduled to premiere in November 2026 on blue Cinema.

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