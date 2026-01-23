One last time: Should you press “Play” or keep scrolling? To wrap things up, Tamara Cantieni and Frank Richter recommend a darkly humorous crime comedy, discuss the “Game of Thrones” spin-off “House of the Dragon,” and talk about a true-crime docuseries that leaves a lasting impression.

Mindful Murder

First up is “Mindful Murder.” The Netflix series tells the story of a lawyer who wants to turn his life around after attending a mindfulness seminar—and ends up resorting to some unusual methods. Tamara likes the fresh narrative style and the fast pace, which clearly sets it apart from many German productions. Frank also enjoys the mix of dark humor and crime drama. Both recommend starting with the first season.

House of the Dragon

Opinions differ on this point. For Tamara, “House of the Dragon” is one of the best fantasy series of recent years. The prequel to “Game of Thrones” wins her over with its strong characters, political power plays, and stunning visuals. Frank, on the other hand, can’t seem to warm up to the world of dragons. His verdict is correspondingly sobering. Rarely have the two hosts been so far apart in their opinions of a series.

Worst Ex Ever

Things get serious toward the end. “Worst Ex Ever” tells true stories of relationships that end in violence, cheating, or even murder. The documentary series combines interviews with those affected, original footage, and police recordings to create compelling cases. Both praise the respectful treatment of the victims and the unemotional narrative style. For Frank, the series ranks among the most powerful true-crime productions of recent years.

To wrap things up, Tamara and Frank play “Fake or Fact” one last time. Afterward, the “streamteam” says goodbye after 21 episodes—with plenty of streaming tips, lively discussions, and the question that has accompanied every episode: Press play or keep scrolling?

Start streaming now with blue TV Mindful Murder (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (blue Premium)

Worst Ex Ever (Netflix)