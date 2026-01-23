Master director Steven Spielberg is back with a new science fiction thriller. “Disclosure Day” is about the cover-up of extraterrestrial life. The key to the truth is Emily Blunt.

Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" The truth about aliens is about to come to light—but what will the consequences be?

No time? blue News summarizes for you In “Disclosure Day,” a former cybercriminal wants to publish highly classified documents about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

The film was directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, who has previously explored extraterrestrial life in classics like “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

In the lead roles, Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt bring the necessary emotion to their characters for an exciting sci-fi thriller.

"Disclosure Day" reveals the truth now in theaters.

With masterpieces such as “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” series, and “Jurassic Park,” Steven Spielberg has established himself as one of the most influential directors in film history. And the now 79-year-old visionary has also proven himself time and again in the realm of science fiction.

In “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “E.T.,” he explores the existence of extraterrestrial life. His fascination with the great unknown of the cosmos dates back to his childhood, when his father introduced him to science fiction and the science of astronomy. This laid the foundation for Spielberg’s film career. At the age of 17, he was already exploring UFOs in his very first feature film, “Firelight.”

Systematic Secrecy from the Public

After more than 50 years in the business, he now revisits the question of the existence of extraterrestrial life in his latest film, “Disclosure Day.” Unlike in his previous works, the encounter with aliens has long since taken place here. However, this is kept secret from the public.

Josh O’Connor plays Daniel Kellner, a former cybercriminal on the run. He has stolen highly confidential data from his employer, the company WARDEX, and is determined to make it public.

At the same time, weather anchor Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) is having strange experiences. During a live broadcast, she suddenly starts speaking gibberish and making strange noises. To her surprise, she suddenly speaks foreign languages like Russian or Korean fluently. And as if that weren’t enough, she even becomes a mind reader.

Margaret no longer understands the world, but an unknown caller wants to help her: she must find Daniel Kellner at all costs. Without realizing it, Margaret is on a mission.

Thrilling existential questions and an exciting atmosphere

"Disclosure Day" provokes thought with its existential questions and addresses important political and social issues in this context. It critiques the abuse of power, the manipulation of the population, and even forms of oppression. The role of religion is also called into question.

The sci-fi thriller creates an exciting, mysterious atmosphere and builds tension brilliantly, but the resolution feels almost a bit too conventional and understated.

In our video feature, you’ll also find out who stands out in the star-studded cast featuring Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. And to what extent Steven Spielberg truly reveals the truth with “Disclosure Day.”

"Disclosure Day" is now playing in theaters.

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