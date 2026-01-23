Full stadiums, big stars - and an airport under constant stress. Before the ball rolls for fans at the 2026 World Cup, the first test of patience awaits in Los Angeles: at the notorious LAX airport, which regularly causes frustration and confusion.

Los Angeles at the limit The World Cup is coming - but the airport is already completely overloaded

Los Angeles International Airport has been considered one of the biggest weak points of the metropolis for years. Every day, around 95,000 vehicles squeeze through the horseshoe-shaped traffic loop in front of the terminals.

With the 2026 World Cup, tens of thousands of additional fans are now likely to arrive via the airport - and the stress test will become even worse. The video above shows just how chaotic the situation already is.

Hope for relief

Those responsible have been working for years on a solution to get travelers through the airport more quickly and easily. However, the billion-euro project is struggling with delays and is unlikely to be fully effective before the start of the World Cup.

For many fans, the first test of patience could therefore begin as soon as they land.

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