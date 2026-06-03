The xx celebrated their European stage comeback in Zurich after a break of almost eight years. The evening was nostalgic, intimate and electronically charged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The xx celebrated their comeback on European stages in Zurich after almost eight years.

The band played in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum in front of a predominantly long-standing audience.

The concert combined melancholic classics with moments from the solo projects of Romy, Oliver Sim and Jamie xx.

The evening felt nostalgic, emotional and at the same time like the start of a new chapter.

British band The xx made their eagerly awaited comeback on European stages in Zurich on Tuesday evening after a break of almost eight years. Fans of the indie pop trio indulged in nostalgia at the first of two sold-out concerts.

The atmospheric courtyard of the Swiss National Museum, nestled between the historic architecture of Gustav Gull and the contemporary extension by Chris & Gantenbein, provided an intimate backdrop for The xx's concert. In a way, the setting was reminiscent of the atmosphere of Hogwarts, adding to the almost magical nature of the evening.

The London trio's last tour ended in 2018 with the tour for their third album "I See You" (2017), before Romy Madley Croft (guitar and vocals), Oliver Sim (bass and vocals) and Jamie xx (DJ and producer) embarked on their own artistic paths. The band is currently working on their fourth album.

The evening was opened by Florence Sinclair from Great Britain. Sinclair is of Caribbean origin and describes herself as non-binary. Florence Sinclair's musical offering, which crosses and blends different genres, paved the way for the return of one of the most influential formations of the British indie scene of the 2010s.

Longtime fans

The rain let up shortly before the concert began. In the audience, colorful raincoats caught the eye, but above all many thirty and forty-year-olds: the generation that has followed the rise of The xx from the beginning.

Younger faces were rarely to be seen. A sign that this evening served as a nostalgic reunion for those who grew up with the melancholic and minimalist soundtrack of the London trio.

The xx chose Zurich to celebrate their comeback on European stages after almost eight years. Keystone

The stage, of a manageable size and characterized by a copper-coloured structure, blended discreetly into the room. Shortly after 9.30 pm, the white lights went out against a blue backdrop, a cloud of smoke enveloped the stage and the first guitar sounds of "Crystalized" officially heralded the start of the concert. Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim, facing each other, intertwined their voices as if time had never passed. At the end, the song transitioned into the beats of Jamie xx, giving a foretaste of the evening's sonic development.

Between calm and beats

Strobe lights and spotlights directed into the sky accompanied "Islands". "Thank you," said Oliver Sim to applause. "It's so nice, thank you for being here. It means a lot to us!"

During "Angels", the spotlights turned on Romy Madley Croft, accompanied by Jamie xx on drums. Shortly afterwards, pink rays of light pierced the sky above the museum during "Shelter". The guitar gently meandered through the beats, while Romy Madley Croft's voice rose and reached its climax, enthusiastically received by the audience. At the end of the song, the band members also applauded.

One of the most intense moments came with "Infinity", accompanied by a gradual brightening of the lights. "This return to the stage after such a long time was nostalgic and emotional. For us, it's not a given that you're still here," admitted Oliver Sim, visibly moved.

"VCR" brought the atmosphere back to a more intimate dimension. Against the red background, the play of light was reminiscent of a theater curtain. The audience listened quietly.

Solo careers

The second part of the concert provided space for the band members' solo projects. Romy Madley Croft interpreted "Enjoy Your Life" and temporarily put her guitar aside to sing and dance on stage. This was followed by an interlude of electronic and techno sounds led by Jamie xx, which transformed the museum's inner courtyard into an open-air dance floor for a few minutes. Surrounded by wafer-thin blue beams of light, Oliver Sim announced "On Hold".

The synthesizers then took over during "I Dare You", accompanied by pink and blue light. In the more intimate moments, the audience's respect was palpable. They were almost afraid of disturbing the fragile balance that has always characterized the music of The xx. As soon as the rhythm picked up, however, the courtyard filled with chants and applause. "We love you", shouted a moved Romy Madley Croft.

For the finale, the band chose "Intro", a symbolic decision that marked the beginning of a new chapter. White flashes of light alternated on the screen, accompanied by the famous beats of the song. Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim - friends since childhood - stood side by side again to play those unmistakable sounds once more. After just under an hour and 15 minutes, they embraced. Accompanied by Jamie xx at the front of the stage, they said their goodbyes to applause and cheers from the audience.

There will be a repeat performance on Wednesday evening. Same place, same time, same band. But as is usual with The xx, each concert offers something unique.

The ZKB Unique Moments festival, now in its seventh year, opened on June 1 with another Brit, Benjamin Clementine. On Thursday, it's the turn of German pop singer Clueso. The young German DJ Ben Böhmer will close this year's edition on Friday.