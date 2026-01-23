After the criticism of the first season, "Alone Together" is starting a new round. Four single couples dare to experiment with love on a Swedish island.

Filip Bovens (29) and Leandra Hadermann (25) are looking for love in the second season of the SRF dating show: the unconventional rebel and the free spirit in need of harmony want to find out whether they actually share the same values.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second season of "Alone Together", four couples matched by experts spend eight days on a remote Swedish island. At the end, they decide whether to return together or alone.

Relationship coach Esther Bischofberger died of cancer before the show was broadcast. SRF commemorates her death with a memorial plaque.

The first season of the dating show was criticized for unsuccessful matches.

Can real closeness arise when people leave everyday life and all distractions behind? The second season of "Alone Together" explores this question. In the SRF dating show, four couples put together by experts move to a remote island for eight days. At the end of their time together, the question arises: will they leave the island alone or will they decide on a future together?

The couples were put together by psychologist and couples therapist Caroline Fux and relationship coach Esther Bischofberger. According to SRF, they select the potential matches based on personality, life goals and relationship expectations.

Filming for the second season of "Alone Together" took place in summer 2025. Relationship coach Bischofberger passed away in May of this year. She had cancer and was 66 years old. However, according to SRF, the broadcast of the second season has been agreed with relatives. A memorial plaque will be shown at the end of the first episode in memory of Bischofberger.

No matches in the first season

The first season of "Alone Together" aired on SRF at the beginning of 2025. However, none of the couples stayed together after the show. This also led to criticism. The couples were poorly matched, it was said. "I found the season one thing above all: very boring!" commented someone on YouTube under the last episode of the format.

The matching process was "comprehensive", SRF justified its criticism to the news portal "Nau". "All singles had several conversations with the experts and completed various psychological and intuitive tests", SRF continued.

You can see who embarks on the adventure on a Swedish island in the second season of "Alone Together" in the picture gallery.

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