She won six Brit Awards, sang alongside global stars, yet remained in the shadows for a long time and wrote hits for superstars. blue News brings you five fascinating facts about the British soul-pop singer, who is opening the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival today.

British singer Raye during her "This Tour May Contain New Music" tour in Amsterdam in January 2026.

"We didn't have that when I was growing up"

Here's what it's all about Raye will open the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival tonight.

She wrote hits for stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna.

After parting ways with her record label, she achieved her international breakthrough.

"Escapism" made the British singer famous around the world.

Raye won six Brit Awards for her debut album.

Raye also has Swiss roots. Summary created with

She wrote global hits—but no one knew her name

With her performance at the opening of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival, Raye is now in the spotlight herself. Before she took off as a solo artist, she had long been part of the pop elite—just behind the scenes. The British singer-songwriter has written songs for global stars such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, David Guetta, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, and Charli XCX, and has also contributed vocals to dance hits.

Back then, hardly anyone knew who was behind all those songs. While others were celebrating their big hits, Raye was still waiting for her own chance.

But the more successful Raye became for others, the more frustrated she grew. For while her songs traveled around the world, her own debut album remained tucked away in a drawer for years.

She fought against her own record label

Raye should actually have released her first album much earlier. At just 17, she signed a four-album contract with Polydor. But even though she wrote hits and collaborated with well-known artists, the label refused to release her debut album for years. Instead, she was repeatedly put off and pushed toward a commercial dance-pop style.

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In 2021, she finally snapped. In an emotional post on X (then Twitter), she publicly vented her frustration: For years, she had been sitting on finished songs and albums while her music gathered dust in a drawer. The post caused an international stir and had an impact. Shortly thereafter, Raye was allowed to terminate her contract and restart her career as an independent artist.

What seemed like a career risk turned out to be the best decision of her life. Just a few months later, Raye achieved the breakthrough she had been waiting for for years.

Of all things, it was as an independent artist that she scored a global hit

After parting ways with her record label, Raye financed most of her debut album, *My 21st Century Blues*, herself. That decision changed her life. Even before the album’s release, the single “Escapism,” featuring rapper 070 Shake, came out in late 2022 and became a surprise global hit thanks to TikTok. The song shot to number one on the UK charts and made Raye an international sensation overnight.

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With her debut album, the British singer proved once and for all that she is much more than just a songwriter for others. Her blend of pop, R&B, soul, jazz, and blues captivated critics and fans alike. At the 2024 Brit Awards, she went on to win six awards, setting a new record in the process.

But behind that success lies a great deal of pain. Her success wasn't just due to her extraordinary voice. Raye also won people over because she speaks with brutal honesty in her songs about the darkest chapters of her life.

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She turns her darkest experiences into music

Raye turns her deepest pain into music. On her debut album, *My 21st Century Blues*, she speaks openly about mental health, drug use, and the dark side of the music industry. She describes how, after years of frustration, she occasionally found herself in a dangerous downward spiral and how music helped her come to terms with that period.

The song “Ice Cream Man” is particularly emotional. In it, Raye addresses a sexual assault committed by a well-known producer. She herself described the song as the most difficult of her career. She said she actually didn’t want to sing it at all—but precisely because she had remained silent for so long, she wanted to give a voice to other survivors.

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Despite her international career, Raye has never lost her connection to Switzerland. On the contrary: her family played a very special role in one of her most emotional concerts.

Her grandfather is from Appenzell

Although Raye was born in London, her mother has Swiss-Ghanaian roots. The singer has a special connection to Switzerland through her grandfather, who is from Appenzell.

Today, she returns to Montreux for the third year in a row and will open the festival with a show designed specifically for its 60th anniversary. Festival director Mathieu Jaton gave the British artist “carte blanche” for the event: Together with top-tier guests, she plans to celebrate jazz, soul, blues, and pop—with hits, fresh takes on classics, and previously unreleased collaborations.

When she performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2024, she greeted the audience with the words:

«I'm a Swiss girl»

The performance turned out to be a very special moment for Raye. Her grandfather had traveled all the way from Appenzell just for the occasion and saw his granddaughter perform live on stage for the very first time. Other family members were also in attendance. “I think I’m going to cry with joy,” said RAYE at the time, visibly moved.