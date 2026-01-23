With the start of the festival season in Switzerland, the need for clever equipment beyond tents and sleeping bags is also increasing. From solar power banks to foldable water bottles: these gadgets can make all the difference.

Soon it will be time to set up tents, listen to music, have a good time and take the tent down again. Festival time begins.

From showers to fans These gadgets are indispensable during the festival summer - and afterwards too

No time? blue News summarizes for you The festival summer in Switzerland is about to begin.

Every year, the question arises: what do you take with you - and what do you leave at home?

blue News has compiled the most useful gadgets for the festival season (and beyond).

Summer is here - and with it comes the start of the festival season in Switzerland. To make sure you're well prepared and don't forget anything important, blue News has put together the things that can save your life. Literally. We've deliberately left out the classics like a tent, chair or table - after all, they're part of the basic equipment, right?

Solar power bank

It's hard to imagine a festival - or a world in general - without a cell phone these days. There were times when you could get by without it, for example at Woodstock. But nowadays the smartphone is part of the basic equipment. Problem: the battery rarely lasts for several days. Power banks are often expensive and charging stations on the grounds are usually overcrowded. A solar power bank can therefore be the ideal solution for the festival summer.

The power bank can be attached to your backpack, for example, so you can be sure that your cell phone is always charged. Screenshot Galaxus

According to the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" (FAZ), the Sandberg Solar 5-Panel Powerbank 27000 (421-06) is in the top class. It impresses with its high solar yield, high-quality workmanship and compact form factor.

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Hand fans

Hot, hot, festival summer. For some years now, hand fans have been everywhere, whether on the street, on public transport or in restaurants. And they are indeed a real game changer and provide quick cooling. This makes them one of the must-haves of the festival season and it's hard to imagine the summer without them.

One option is the Dyson Hus Jet Mini Cool: it is barely heavier than a smartphone, runs for up to six hours and allows you to adjust the wind strength individually.

Solar camping showers

There are showers at the festival, but they are often too cold, too hot, uninviting or there are already hundreds of people queuing. A solar camping shower can therefore be an extremely practical alternative.

The FAZ has also tested various showers. However, there is no clear winner. However, the Quechua solar shower from Decathlon is recommended. It provides hot water and sufficient pressure without the need for electricity. The shower is filled with water and placed in the sun so that the water in it can heat up.

The Quechua solar shower from Decathlon. It can be used for warm showers. Screenshot Decathlon

The Kesser camping shower is also a solid solution. A battery-operated pump delivers around three minutes of water per ten liters at a solid pressure. Thanks to its flexible accessories and compact carrying bag, the device is suitable for camping and gardening, even if there is no hot water.

The Kesser camping shower is a simple and solid solution for a quick shower. Screenshot Amazon

Hairdryer in travel size

There has long been an unspoken motto at festivals: see and be seen. Who makes a statement with the coolest outfit, whose hairstyle is an eye-catcher?

But between styling and self-presentation, everyday life is not left out. When you come out of the camping shower freshly showered, you are quickly faced with the practical question of where to put your wet hair. As many people only have the bare essentials with them, a travel-size hairdryer proves surprisingly useful.

Since April, Dyson has been offering the Supersonic Travel as a compact version of the "Supersonic" hairdryer. Thanks to its universal voltage of 100 to 240 volts and an output of 1000 to 1220 watts, it can be used anywhere in the world. Although the power is slightly lower than the original, it offers comparable functionality in practice.

Unlike the "Supersonic", the "Supersonic Travel" has two instead of three levels for temperature and airflow. According to the manufacturer, an automatic temperature control, which measures the air temperature up to 100 times per second, protects hair and scalp from excessive heat.

Foldable water bottle and mobile bottle holder

When the temperature outside climbs to 30 degrees and you spend hours on a shadeless field or hill following a concert, it quickly becomes a test for the body. Drinking enough water is essential, but lugging a bottle around the festival site all day can be quite a chore.

However, there are several practical solutions to this problem, such as foldable water bottles with carabiners. They can be stowed away to save space or easily attached to a bag or belt thanks to the carabiner.

Mobile bottle holders are another option. They can also be easily attached to a belt or rucksack; the bottle itself serves as a holder. Important to note: The holder is designed for bottle necks with a diameter of around 28 mm.

The mobile bottle holder can simply be clipped onto the belt. Screenshot Apfelkiste

The right hearing protection

It's always loud at festivals - not only during concerts, but also when you want to sleep. If you want to relax or protect your hearing, it's best to use suitable hearing protection.

In addition to classic earplugs, there are also products such as those from Loop: They not only impress with their design, but also allow you to individually adjust the level of noise insulation. Also great for at home or on vacation.

The cool box

Hot drinks are the ultimate enemy at any festival. But conventional cool boxes often give up after just one day. The Qool Box M - test winner in the FAZ Kaufkompass - makes short work of this problem: no electricity, no battery, no compromises. Instead, it relies on vacuum insulation at a level that makes classic cool boxes look like simple polystyrene containers.

At around 400 francs, the cool box is a little more expensive, but it reliably keeps drinks cold for several days. Screenshot Amazon

According to the FAZ test, the contents remain reliably cool for several days - even when the sun is beating down mercilessly on the tent and only warm canned beer is being drunk next door.