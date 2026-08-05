Love is in the air again on Swiss farms: Starting Sunday, August 16, Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi will be bringing farmers together on 3+. The 22nd season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking…” promises quirky moments and a few surprises.

New Season of "Farmer Wants a Wife" These Swiss farmers are hoping to find true love

Here's what it's all about The farmers on the 22nd season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking…” couldn’t be more different—ranging from down-to-earth to modern, and from reserved to assertive.

But there's one thing they all have in common: the desire to find true love.

Once again, these love-seeking people will be accompanied by the hosting duo Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi. Summary created with

When tractors, animals, and butterflies in your stomach come together, the TV show “Farmer, Single, Seeking…” is back.

In the 22nd season of the Swiss dating show, the host duo Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi once again guide singles from the countryside in their search for true love.

The show features strong personalities, quirky encounters, and plenty to talk about. The following protagonists will be part of the new season from the very beginning:

Marie Anna (40, CEO)

Horses are her great passion—men have to earn their place first. The self-assured saddler doesn’t just let her two suitors, Beni (42, LU) and Ändu (42, BE), onto the farm; she puts them to the test right from the start.

Marie Anna's life revolves around horses. CH Media

Fridli (47, GL)

Organic farmer, construction foreman, carpenter, and timber engineer—Fridli always has something to do. Now, he’s trying to find room for love amid his work and responsibilities.

Fridli is sociable and helpful, and he’s looking for an adventurous, cheerful, and flexible woman. His lady-in-waiting, Astrid (58, BE), certainly fits the bill.

Fridli, 47, is a true go-getter. CH Media

Karina (65, Italy)

A year ago, she moved to southern Italy, and today she lives among olive trees, grapevines, and a pack of dogs. Now this spirited dropout is looking for the right man to share her life with.

She has to choose between the talkative Paul (63, BE) and the laid-back Guido (63, ZH), who is originally from Italy.

Ten dogs and two cats are part of Karina's daily life. CH Media

Peter (62, TG)

The former animal sanctuary operator is enjoying his newfound freedom—and is a hit with the ladies. The ladies of the house, Brigitte (62, ZH) and Susanne (58, ZH), get to meet him. But one of the two women causes an awkward moment right from their very first conversation.

Peter has handed over his animal sanctuary to his son, but he still helps out. CH Media

Janine (54, AG)

As a paramedic, she keeps her cool even in stressful situations. At home, she likes things to be clean, full of animals, and even a little crazy.

She invites the rather quiet Benjamin (49, BE) and the eloquent Andreas (51, ZH)—and is amazed when she hears the impression she makes on them.

Janine is a passionate paramedic and loves animals. CH Media

The 22nd season of “Farmer Wants a Wife…” premieres on Sunday, August 16, on 3+.

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