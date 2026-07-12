Security isn't the only thing ensuring safety at Openair Frauenfeld. A mobile awareness team is on the move throughout the entire festival grounds, helping people who need support or just someone to talk to.

Awareness Instead of Looking Away They're there when assaults occur at the festival

Here's what it's all about At this year's Openair Frauenfeld, several mobile awareness teams are out and about on the festival grounds for the first time, actively engaging with visitors.

They provide help in cases of sexual harassment, feelings of insecurity, or simply when someone needs someone to talk to or support.

The team works closely with security and medical staff and aims to ensure greater safety through visibility and prevention. Summary created with

Amid mosh pits, thousands of festivalgoers, and loud music, it’s not just security and medical staff who ensure safety at Openair Frauenfeld. A dedicated awareness team is on the grounds, offering support to people who are feeling unwell, have been harassed, or simply need someone to talk to.

The Openair Frauenfeld has offered an awareness program since 2023. This year, however, it has been significantly expanded. Instead of being stationed at just one fixed location, volunteers are now also out and about directly on the festival grounds.

“It was important to me that we no longer be just a stationary help center,” says Kira, who organized the Awareness program for this year’s festival. “We wanted to be visible, right in the middle of the festival and among the crowds. That’s how we create a greater sense of safety.”

Up to five teams on the road at the same time

The number of teams on duty depends on the time of day. In the afternoon, at least one team is stationed at the Awareness Point at all times, and one or two mobile teams patrol the grounds.

As soon as the big concerts start in the evening, the number of teams is increased: up to five teams are out and about at the same time. Each team consists of two to three people.

The staff members come from a variety of backgrounds. “Many have backgrounds in social work or psychology, while others have less experience,” explains Maddie, who is in charge of coordination. “It’s important to us that the team is diverse and brings different perspectives to the table.”

"Sometimes you just need someone to talk to."

The Awareness Team does much more than just handle cases of sexual violence. Although the concept originated in the feminist movement and focuses on survivors of sexual assault, it also provides support to people who feel uncomfortable for other reasons.

"Sometimes people just need someone to talk to or want to let off some steam," says Maddie. "Others report sexual harassment. In those cases, we work closely with security. We do not tolerate that kind of behavior."

The teams also help out with minor issues, such as when someone is overwhelmed, needs water, or doesn't know where to turn.

Visibility already has a preventive effect

After just the first two days of the festival, the organizers are already drawing a positive preliminary conclusion. The visible presence, in particular, has been well received by visitors.

“A lot of people come up to us and thank us,” Maddie says. “Just knowing that someone is there if something happens makes a lot of people feel better.”

Their presence also has a preventive effect. Because the teams regularly patrol the grounds, they can spot early on if someone isn’t feeling well. “We can often check in before a situation escalates,” says Maddie. “Sometimes a quick conversation or a little water is all it takes to calm things down.”

Why is an awareness team necessary in the first place?

The Awareness Team doesn’t see itself as a replacement for security, but rather as a complement to it. “We work very closely with security and medical staff,” explains Kira. “If necessary, we refer cases to them. At the same time, people also come to us with completely different questions—for example, if they’ve lost something or don’t know who to turn to.”

People keep asking why there's still a need for an awareness team in addition to the security team.

For Kira, the answer is obvious: “Especially when it comes to sexual violence, many victims find it difficult to approach security personnel directly. Security staff are often men, so talking about such experiences can be a major hurdle.”

An awareness team made up of people of similar ages, with many women or FINTA individuals, could significantly lower this barrier. “The goal is to create low-threshold access and to engage with people on an equal footing.”

In the end, however, it's not just about the Awareness Team itself, the two emphasize.

“Raising awareness isn’t just our job,” Kira and Maddie emphasize. “We hope that all festivalgoers will look out for one another. We can lead by example and offer support—but we all share the responsibility.”

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