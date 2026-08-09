More than ten years after the breakup, Take That made a comeback in 2006, but Robbie Williams wasn't part of it. After the breakup, Robbie Williams focused on his solo career. But what happened to the rest of the band?

Take That currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen (from left to right).

Take That am Energy Air 2026 They used to be teen idols; today they're old white men

Here's what it's all about With hits like “Back for Good,” “Shine,” and “Rule the World,” they have influenced several generations since their formation in 1990 and have sold millions of albums worldwide.

Even more than 30 years later, Take That continues to thrill fans with new songs and sold-out concerts.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen played a total of 17 concerts in the United Kingdom and Ireland this summer. “The Circus Live – Summer 2026” was a revival of the 2009 circus show and is tied to the announced new studio album (working title “TT10”).

Three of the band's original five members will perform at Energy Airs on September 5 in Lucerne. Summary created with

With hits like “Back for Good,” “Pray,” and “Relight My Fire,” Take That was one of the biggest pop phenomena of the ’90s. The five British members filled stadiums, sparked mass hysteria, and sold over 45 million albums worldwide. Robbie Williams, in particular, became an absolute teen heartthrob.

It all started with an audition. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Robbie Williams were selected based on specific criteria.

Young fans, mostly teenage girls, are mourning the breakup of the British pop band “Take That.” The four-member boy band will perform one last time in Switzerland on Bernhard Turnherr’s TV show, *Benissimo*, on March 23, 1996. KEYSTONE

On the surface, the five singers presented a perfect image, but behind the scenes, things were in turmoil. Following disputes and due to drug problems, Robbie Williams left the band about 30 years ago and launched an extremely successful solo career—even though Gary Barlow was considered the real talent.

In 1996, the band announced that “How Deep Is Your Love” had been their final single. With that song, the four members bid farewell to their fans, and the band disbanded—for the time being.

Take That wave goodbye in Manchester on February 13, 1996: The British pop band announces its breakup. Not allowed

Solo Careers – Also

Gary Barlow tried his hand at a solo career. After his second album also failed to meet expectations, his record label dropped him.

While Robbie Williams scored one hit after another and made headlines with his drug and alcohol binges, health problems, and other escapades, things became much quieter for his former bandmates Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and Jason Orange.

Gary Barlow, in particular, has a hard time accepting that Robbie Williams, of all people, became a global superstar. He fell into a deep depression and suffered from bulimia.

In 2006, about ten years after their breakup, Take That made a comeback—though without their number-one teen heartthrob, Robbie Williams. As a quartet, the group played a sold-out stadium tour—and they also recorded their comeback single, “You’re A Superstar,” as a four-piece.

Take That at their comeback: Mark Owen, Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald (from left) during a press conference on October 21, 2006, in Hamburg. Environmental Protection Agency

In 2014, Jason Orange left the band. Since then, the trio—consisting of Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald—has continued on.

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In the documentary, Gary leaves open the possibility of another reunion. He says Robbie would be very, very welcome. Robbie, too, is hopeful—perhaps to mark the 40th anniversary of their stage debut.

Would you like to see Take That live?

Take That will perform at Energy Air on the Allmend in Lucerne on September 5, 2026. The British pop band—featuring Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald—will perform their greatest hits and new songs.

The lineup also includes Nico Santos, Loi, Mimiks, Glasperlenspiel, and Gavin James. The artists span genres such as pop, rap, and singer-songwriter music and are among the best-known acts from Germany, Switzerland, and Ireland.