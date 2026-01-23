For centuries it lay hidden in the desert; now it has vanished. In northern Peru, the so-called “Triple Spiral,” a massive pre-Hispanic geoglyph, was deliberately destroyed.

Geoglyphs are among the most enigmatic remnants of ancient civilizations. These massive ground drawings are carved directly into the landscape and are often only fully visible from the air.

The Nazca Lines in Peru are particularly famous, but other regions of the country also contain such centuries-old traces of past civilizations.

Suspected Act of Retaliation

The now-destroyed“Triple Spiral”was located in a protected archaeological site about 560 kilometers north of Lima. According to authorities, its destruction may be linked to a police operation against illegal land occupiers.

Archaeologists describe this as an irreparable loss to the country’s cultural heritage. The video shows the mysterious desert symbol before its disappearance—and the shocking extent of the loss afterward. It also explores the questions: Who is behind the act, and what was the motive?

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