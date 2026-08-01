Dakota Johnson thus joins a long list of prominent actresses who have portrayed Marilyn Monroe. The first photos show just how much the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star had to transform herself.

Dakota Johnson rose to international fame with *Fifty Shades of Grey* and had previously appeared in a small role in *The Social Network*.

Here's what it's all about Dakota Johnson made her international breakthrough in 2015 with *Fifty Shades of Grey*. Since then, she has appeared in numerous successful films. Most recently, she gave a compelling performance in *Materialists*, which truly touched the heart.

In her latest film, the 36-year-old Hollywood actress plays Marilyn Monroe. The biopic is being released to mark the film icon's 100th birthday.

The world premiere of the film “Flesh Impact” is scheduled for September 2026 at the Venice Film Festival. Summary created with

Whatever you may think of Dakota Johnson, there’s one thing the actress has proven time and again in recent years: she has long since become more than just her role in *Fifty Shades of Grey*. Through various film projects, the actress has gradually shed the image of the shy Anastasia Steele and established herself as a serious actress.

In her latest film project, the 36-year-old is now taking on a particularly challenging role. Johnson portrays the legendary Marilyn Monroe in the biopic “Flesh Impact.”

The first photos show Johnson with platinum-blonde curls, red lips, and Monroe's signature beauty mark.

More Than Just a Sex Symbol

The film, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, sheds new light on the life of the Hollywood icon. As Gyllenhaal revealed in an interview, Marilyn Monroe has fascinated her for many years. Nevertheless, she initially had doubts about whether she was the right person for the project.

Such doubts are likely unfounded: The sister of Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal once shone as an actress in her own right alongside Julia Roberts and Kirsten Dunst in *Mona Lisa Smile*. She was nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for her supporting role as a journalist in the musical drama “Crazy Heart.” And with her directorial debut, “Woman in the Dark,” she proved her talent as a filmmaker.

With *Flesh Impact*, Gyllenhaal aims not only to portray Monroe as a glamorous icon or sex symbol, but also to focus on the person behind the world-famous myth. Although Monroe, who died at the age of 36, was considered the greatest star of her time, she struggled throughout her life with the pressures of fame, personal crises, and the public’s perception of her. Time and again, she struggled with mental health issues, insomnia, failed relationships, and the feeling that the film industry reduced her to her appearance.

It is precisely these two sides of the Hollywood legend that are meant to be brought to life in *Flesh Impact*. That is why the director employs an unusual twist, having Marilyn Monroe portrayed by two actresses.

While Dakota Johnson embodies the glamorous Hollywood legend, 93-year-old Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn takes on an alternative interpretation of the actress. She plays a version of Marilyn Monroe that the public never got to know—a symbolic portrayal of the woman behind the myth and the life she may have been denied.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival to mark the 100th anniversary of the film icon's birth.