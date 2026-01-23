Lo & Leduc Sound the Alarm
"This hot summer isn't normal"
Lo & Leduc are looking forward to their home show at Gurten. But when it comes to summer, the two become pensive: The heat is no longer normal, they say in an interview with blue News host Bettina Bestgen.
Bettina Bestgen
Today at 08:53•Today at 09:07
Here's what it's all about
- For Lo & Leduc, the Gurten is an island of carefree bliss. But when they look ahead to the summer, the Bernese duo’s smiles fade.
- Hot days, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees in the apartment, and nights that don't cool down are no longer the exception.
- In an interview with blue News, the two musicians explain why the climate crisis is a growing concern for them—and why festivals still feel like a brief escape from reality for a few days.
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