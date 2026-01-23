Months of planning, hundreds of first responders, and clearly defined evacuation routes: The Street Parade is backed by a sophisticated safety plan. It is designed to direct the flow of visitors, minimize risks, and enable a rapid response in the event of an emergency.

How do you keep nearly a million people under control? The Street Parade's safety plan is designed to protect people from a disaster.

Thousands of emergency responders on the scene This Is How Zurich Protects 900,000 Ravers—But What Happens in an Emergency?

Here's what it's all about For the Street Parade, the police, emergency medical services, fire department, civil defense, and private security services are working together under a comprehensive security plan.

Visitor flows, evacuation routes, and emergency scenarios are planned for months in advance.

In an emergency, individual areas can be cordoned off or evacuated.

Information is disseminated by emergency responders, public address announcements, and the Street Parade app.

The biggest challenges are the crowds and the heat. Despite a few incidents and arrests, the Street Parade has been largely peaceful in recent years. Summary created with

When up to 900,000 people celebrate at the Street Parade on Saturday, a massive security operation is underway behind the scenes. The police, emergency medical services, fire department, civil defense, and the event organizer spend months preparing for the event. Their goal: to ensure that the world’s largest techno parade remains safe even in the face of dense crowds, extreme heat, or an emergency.

Behind the Street Parade lies a sophisticated safety plan that directs the flow of visitors, keeps emergency routes clear, and outlines procedures for various scenarios—from medical emergencies to evacuations.

Thousands of first responders are monitoring the event

The security plan is developed in collaboration with the city, the canton, and the federal government and is reviewed annually. Details are kept confidential for security reasons.

"Combating terrorist attacks has been part of our security strategy for years," said Street Parade spokesperson Stefan Epli as early as 2024 in an interview with NZZ. The strategy is continuously adapted to the current threat situation. At the same time, the organizer emphasizes that cooperation with the police and authorities works “hand in hand.”

Thousands of first responders are providing security at the Street Parade. KEYSTONE

The Zurich City Police has a large contingent stationed around the lake. It is supported by the cantonal police and other partner organizations. Also on hand are Schutz und Rettung Zürich (SRZ), the fire department, civil defense, and numerous private security personnel. The various organizations are working closely together throughout the event, according to the SRZ website.

Planning for the safety concept, however, begins long before the first beat. Months in advance, deployment plans are drawn up, evacuation routes are defined, traffic patterns are established, and the locations of first-aid stations, stages, and Love Mobiles are coordinated. In the days leading up to the Street Parade, weather conditions are also monitored continuously.

In an emergency, one thing matters above all else: communication

What happens if something actually happens?

According to the organizers, the Street Parade could be interrupted or halted at any time by order of the authorities. In that case, it would be crucial to quickly inform the hundreds of thousands of visitors and guide them out of the affected area in an orderly manner.

Public address announcements, on-site emergency personnel, and the official Street Parade app—which provides live updates—all help with this. The app keeps visitors informed throughout the event about the program, route, and the latest updates.

A complete evacuation of the entire festival grounds is considered extremely unlikely. Instead, individual areas would be cordoned off or cleared—depending on where the incident occurs.

Police are monitoring the flow of people

The crowd is constantly being monitored. KEYSTONE

The biggest challenge is not crime, but the sheer number of people.

At times, hundreds of thousands of people are moving along the approximately two-kilometer-long route simultaneously. The police and event organizers are therefore constantly monitoring the flow of visitors. If dangerous bottlenecks develop at specific locations, people can be rerouted or areas can be temporarily relieved of congestion.

The roughly 30 "Love Mobiles" also play a part in this. They deliberately drive at walking pace so that people can move as evenly as possible

Emergency services are on the scene in large numbers

Every year, Schutz und Rettung Zürich handles the majority of the operations.

According to the website Protection and Rescue. Mobile rescue teams move through the crowd, and ambulances, fire trucks, civil defense personnel, and rescue boats on Lake Zurich are also on standby. Last year, approximately 400 additional personnel were on duty.

The police are also on duty on the water. KEYSTONE

Emergency exits must remain clear at all times

To ensure that ambulances and fire trucks can reach the scene quickly, emergency lanes are kept clear along the entire route.

Emergency exits should be kept clear during the Street Parade. KEYSTONE

As the Street Parade states on its website, these routes must not be blocked by visitors or vehicles. At the same time, the organizer recommends using public transportation to get there. The city center will be largely closed to private vehicles during the parade.

Heat is often the greater danger

It is not uncommon for the weather to pose greater challenges to emergency responders than violence or crime.

The heat is one of the greatest dangers. Visitors should make sure to stay cool. KEYSTONE

As early as 2025, the city police described the high temperatures as a particular strain on emergency responders. Schutz und Rettung Zürich recorded numerous cases of people being treated for circulatory problems, headaches, or heatstroke. Visitors are therefore urged to drink plenty of water and seek shade.

The overall assessment is usually positive

Despite the huge crowds, the Street Parade has been largely peaceful for years.

Following the 2025 event, the city police gave a positive assessment. The security measures had once again proven effective. Although there were a few altercations and arrests, there were no major incidents or dangerous crowds. The assessment by Schutz und Rettung Zürich was also positive overall.

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