This manor house is for sale in Germany for less than 1 million.
Engels & Völkers
A historic manor house dating back to 1738 is currently for sale in the German Sauerland region. For less than one million euros, you can buy not just a manor house, but an entire ensemble with stables, guest rooms and around 15,000 square meters of land.
Anyone who has always wanted to live like a lord of the manor currently has a rare opportunity in the German Sauerland region. In Brilon, the historic Almerfeld estate dating back to 1738 is up for sale. The price: 995,000 euros.
The estate includes several buildings and around 15,000 square meters of land. A long avenue leads directly to the manor house, which is situated in the middle of an extensive landscape.
The main building offers around 380 square meters of living space and a total of eight rooms. Visitors enter the house via a stone staircase. The entrance area features a classic black and white chequerboard pattern, while other rooms have herringbone parquet flooring.
An entire manor house belongs to the property.
Engels & Völkers
The property includes a drawing room, a fireplace room, a large kitchen and several historical elements.
The outbuildings also attract attention. The former cowshed has already been converted into guest rooms with en-suite bathrooms. According to the marketing, the former horse stable could be used as a studio or as a "befitting place for a vehicle collection".
The ensemble has been a listed building since 1985. The history of the estate goes back a long way.
The estate was used for agricultural purposes until the middle of the 20th century. Later, Franciscan monks lived there. After that, the estate was used as a training venue for the Dortmund Choir Academy, among others.
Real estate consultant Birgit Krell from Engel & Völkers described the marketing to "Bild" as a special task between a "glorious past" and a "promising future".
Such historic properties regularly attract attention - especially when they appear surprisingly affordable compared to real estate prices in big cities.
Listed properties with a lot of land and history are often regarded by buyers as rare prestige properties.