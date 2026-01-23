NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has filmed an aurora australis from space. The time-lapse video shows the dancing lights from a uniquely spectacular perspective.

NASA publishes spectacular images This video shows auroras as hardly anyone has ever seen them before

NASA astronaut Jessica Me ir captured the spectacular footage from a SpaceX Dragon capsule orbiting the Earth. The time-lapse video shows the aurora australis, also known as the southern lights, over Antarctica. As the space capsule speeds around the Earth at several thousand kilometers per hour, the glowing green veils move across the horizon seemingly silently. The unique perspective from space makes the auroras look even more impressive than from Earth.

Solar storm creates a spectacle of color

Auroras are created when charged particles from the sun hit the earth's atmosphere and cause gases to glow. Particularly intense solar activity can intensify the light shows and create exceptionally bright phenomena.

Jessica Meir has now captured just such a spectacle. The fascinating time-lapse images show the natural spectacle from a perspective that only a few people are granted - the video can be found at the top of the article.

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