At the young age of 31, Ella Rumpf already has an impressive career under her belt. In her latest film, “Coutures,” she stars alongside Angelina Jolie. In this interview, she talks about working with the Hollywood star and her perspective on the fashion world.

Here's what it's all about The plot of Alice Winocour's drama *Coutures* takes place during Paris Fashion Week.

At its core, however, the film tells the story of the dreams and struggles of three women—and how they cope with a devastating blow.

Lead actress Angelina Jolie plays a director, Ella Rumpf plays a makeup artist, and Anyer Anei plays a Kenyan model.

In an interview with blue News, Ella Rumpf talks about filming with a Hollywood star and the craziness of the fashion industry.

"Couture" is currently playing in theaters. Summary created with

Swiss actress Ella Rumpf, born in Paris, made her acting debut at just 16 years old, and right from the start of her impressive career, her path took her beyond the German-speaking world. She achieved her international breakthrough in the provocative body horror film *Raw* by Julia Ducournau—the French director who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for the Cannes thriller *Titane*.

Ella Rumpf also strongly expressed this rebellious, provocative side in other early works, such as “Chrieg” and “Tiger Girl.”

This was followed by strong performances by Ella in the successful Swiss productions *Die göttliche Ordnung*—Petra Volpe’s drama about the struggle for women’s suffrage—and *Soul of a Beast*, Lorenz Merz’s fever-dream-like romantic adventure.

Appearances in popular U.S. TV series

At the 2020 Berlinale, Ella was honored as a Berlinale Shooting Star, one of ten of the most promising young acting talents.

She also broke into the English-language market with a guest role in the hit HBO series *Succession* and an appearance in the crime series *Tokyo Vice*, which featured Michael Mann as a director and producer, among others.

Most recently, Ella Rumpf starred in the French dramas *Le Théorème de Marguerite* and *Des preuves d’amour*, both of which had their world premieres at Cannes. Ella also attended the Zurich Film Festival in 2025 with the latter film.

In her latest film, *Coutures*, Ella Rumpf now stars alongside Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. The plot of this sensitively directed drama is set during Paris Fashion Week and captures the hectic daily life of the sometimes ruthless fashion world. The story is told from the perspective of three different women, each with their own dreams and the challenges they face.

Ella's role conveys empathy and hope

Angelina Jolie plays Maxine, a director who contributes the opening film for the fashion show and is struck by a terrible tragedy. Anyier Anei plays Ada, a Kenyan model who is making her very first appearance at such a major show and immediately becomes a star on stage. Ella Rumpf plays the makeup artist Angèle, who dreams of becoming an author and submits the draft of her first book to a publisher.

The paths of these three very different women cross, and Angèle, with her helpful and empathetic nature, becomes a great source of support for Maxine and Ada. Ella Rumpf conveys a sense of hope in a powerful yet subtle and authentic way in her role.

blue News met with Ella Rumpf in Zurich for an interview and spoke with her about filming with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, the craziness of the fashion world, and her regular collaborations with successful female directors.

"Couture" is currently playing in movie theaters in German-speaking Switzerland.