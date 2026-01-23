Gray hair and deep wrinkles—that's not how we usually picture Tom Cruise. In the newly released trailer for the comedy “Digger,” the American actor appears completely transformed.

Hard to recognize Tom Cruise shocks fans with a new look in the movie "Digger"

Gray hair and deep wrinkles—that’s how we usually know Tom Cruise isn’t usually like that. In the newly released trailer for the comedy “Digger,” the American actor now appears completely transformed.

After saving the world from a murderous AI in the blockbuster movie “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” from a murderous AI, Tom Cruise was apparently in the mood for something completely different.

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Birdman,” “The Revenant”), the Hollywood superstar takes on the role of “Digger” in front of the camera—and indulges his penchant for more offbeat roles.

It's probably his most bizarre performance since "Tropic Thunder," in which Cruise showed he wasn't afraid to look ugly.

Tom Cruise plays oil tycoon Digger

In the trailer that has now been released, the actor is seen, among other things, strolling through his posh estate in silk pajamas—carrying an aging cat in his arms, which Cruise, in his role, anxiously takes to a veterinarian.

With thinning, graying hair, deep wrinkles on his face, and a bit of a potbelly, the "Top Gun" star is barely recognizable.

According to official announcements, Cruise plays the oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in the comedy, who, as “the most powerful man in the world,” must save the world after a catastrophe he caused threatens to destroy everything.

Also appearing: Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), John Goodman (“The Big Lebowski”), and Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Case”).

"Digger" will be in theaters in Switzerland starting October 1.

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