Georgina Rodríguez, the fiancée of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (41), appears on Instagram at a golf course wearing pale pink hot pants, a cropped sports top, and no shoes. Her athletic look is more reminiscent of a gym than a classic round of golf—and is sparking debate, as many golf courses still enforce strict dress codes.
With her casual outfit, the 32-year-old would likely be turned away at the Golf & Country Club Zurich in Zumikon. The traditional club stipulates proper golf attire on its website. Among other things, hot pants, sweatpants, and sleeveless or collarless tops are prohibited. Sleeveless shirts are only allowed if they have a collar. In addition, subtle colors and understated logos are expressly encouraged.
The look is dividing opinion. While many fans are praising Georgina Rodríguez for her outfit, others aren't mincing words. "Seriously? That's not golf attire," writes one X user.
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Either way, Georgina Rodríguez’s golf outfit is a hit with her followers. Soccer star Kylian Mbappé commented on the post with “Vamos” and the emojis 👏🔥—which roughly translates to “Let’s go.” And the outfit is from her its own brand, Mimoa, is a smart move.
Georgina Rodríguez likes to make a statement with her style—or, to put it another way, it’s part of her strategy as a fashion influencer. And it’s working.
When she met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, the Argentine-born woman was still working as a sales associate at a Gucci store in Madrid. Today, the 32-year-old is among the most famous players’ wives in the world. She has 72.6 million followers on Instagram. Thanks to collaborations with luxury brands, she is said to have amassed a fortune of more than ten million U.S. dollars. Her life was also featured in the Netflix documentary series “I Am Georgina.”
Just recently, she showed her followers a rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin, which is considered one of the most coveted handbags in the world and is said to be worth around 150,000 euros.
Influencer Georgina Rodríguez is turning heads with her golf outfit. While her fans are celebrating her sporty look, the girlfriend of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo would likely be violating the dress code at many Swiss golf courses.