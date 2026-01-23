Hot pants instead of a polo shirt Too revealing for the golf course? Georgina's golf outfit is dividing opinion

Here's what it's all about Model Georgina Rodríguez posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a pale pink sports outfit on the golf course. The look has sparked debate because it doesn't comply with the standard dress codes at many golf courses.

Many golf clubs require traditional golf attire and prohibit items such as hot pants, sweatpants, or collarless tops.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner is a highly successful fashion influencer with over 72 million Instagram followers. Summary created with

Georgina Rodríguez, the fiancée of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (41), appears on Instagram at a golf course wearing pale pink hot pants, a cropped sports top, and no shoes. Her athletic look is more reminiscent of a gym than a classic round of golf—and is sparking debate, as many golf courses still enforce strict dress codes.

With her casual outfit, the 32-year-old would likely be turned away at the Golf & Country Club Zurich in Zumikon. The traditional club stipulates proper golf attire on its website. Among other things, hot pants, sweatpants, and sleeveless or collarless tops are prohibited. Sleeveless shirts are only allowed if they have a collar. In addition, subtle colors and understated logos are expressly encouraged.

The look is dividing opinion. While many fans are praising Georgina Rodríguez for her outfit, others aren't mincing words. "Seriously? That's not golf attire," writes one X user.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Either way, Georgina Rodríguez’s golf outfit is a hit with her followers. Soccer star Kylian Mbappé commented on the post with “Vamos” and the emojis 👏🔥—which roughly translates to “Let’s go.” And the outfit is from her its own brand, Mimoa, is a smart move.

Georgina has amassed a fortune worth millions as a fashion influencer

Georgina Rodríguez likes to make a statement with her style—or, to put it another way, it’s part of her strategy as a fashion influencer. And it’s working.

When she met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, the Argentine-born woman was still working as a sales associate at a Gucci store in Madrid. Today, the 32-year-old is among the most famous players’ wives in the world. She has 72.6 million followers on Instagram. Thanks to collaborations with luxury brands, she is said to have amassed a fortune of more than ten million U.S. dollars. Her life was also featured in the Netflix documentary series “I Am Georgina.”

Just recently, she showed her followers a rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin, which is considered one of the most coveted handbags in the world and is said to be worth around 150,000 euros.