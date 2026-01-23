Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with cancer: The British TV star went public with the diagnosis in the new episodes of “Clarkson’s Farm” and describes the disease as “aggressive” but detected early.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has an “aggressive” but early-stage cancer.

The 66-year-old discusses the diagnosis in the new episodes of “Clarkson’s Farm,” which also feature scenes from the hospital.

Clarkson expresses uncertainty about the course of his treatment and his future.

Jeremy Clarkson has gone public with the news that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 66-year-old Brit discusses the illness in the newly released episodes of the fifth season of his Amazon series “Clarkson’s Farm.”

As the former “Top Gear” host explains, he received the diagnosis back in May. He describes the cancer as “aggressive,” but at the same time emphasizes that it is in a “very early stage.” The episodes show Clarkson breaking the news to his co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper.

The new episodes, which were released early Wednesday morning, also feature scenes from the hospital. There, Clarkson says that parts of his treatment did not go as planned. “I’ll be here for a while. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he explains. Looking ahead, he adds, “If all goes well, we’ll see you in season six. If not, then not.”

Fans were warned ahead of the episode

Clarkson had already prepared his fans on Instagram beforehand, warning them that the new episodes would be “really hard to watch.”

The cancer diagnosis follows recent health issues: As recently as 2024, Clarkson had to undergo heart surgery after his condition suddenly deteriorated. At the time, he said a coronary artery was completely blocked.

Clarkson is one of Britain’s most recognizable TV personalities. In addition to “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour,” he also hosts the quiz show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” His farming series “Clarkson’s Farm” has been airing since 2021 and follows him as he runs his farm in Oxfordshire.