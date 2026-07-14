Three years after taking a break for health reasons, Lewis Capaldi is back with his new EP, “Survive.” The Scottish superstar is once again captivating audiences with his honest, melancholic ballads and global hits—including at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The free-to-air TV channel blue Zoom will broadcast the concert.

The Scottish musician is performing tonight at the Montreux Jazz Festival, and the free-to-air TV channel blue Zoom is broadcasting the concert.

This upsets a lot of people—and it can even be dangerous for blind people

Here's what it's all about Lewis Capaldi made his international breakthrough in 2019 with "Someone You Loved."

In 2022, Capaldi went public with his Tourette's diagnosis and spoke openly about the condition.

After a long hiatus, Capaldi is making his comeback with the new song “Survive.”

On Tuesday, July 14, he will perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The concert will be broadcast on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom starting at 10 p.m. and will be available to watch on replay for seven days afterward. Summary created with

Lewis Capaldi is more than just a great voice—he’s an entertainer with an abundance of self-deprecating humor. Whether on social media, in interviews, or on stage, this likable Scot never fails to draw laughs with his dry sense of humor. But it’s precisely this honesty that shines through in his songs as well.

Lewis Capaldi achieved his international breakthrough in 2019 with “Someone You Loved.” The soulful ballad not only stormed to the top of the charts in numerous countries, but also reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

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This made Capaldi the first Scottish solo artist since Sheena Easton in 1981 to achieve this feat.

In its home country of Great Britain, the song became the biggest hit of the year and the best-selling single of 2019.

To this day, “Someone You Loved” remains one of the most successful pop songs of the past decade and has been streamed billions of times worldwide.

The performance that moved millions

In September 2022, Lewis Capaldi publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome. The Scottish singer has spoken openly about his condition from the very beginning.

On "The Jonathan Ross Show," he explained that one of the reasons he made that decision was because some people mistakenly believed he was on cocaine.

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His condition became known worldwide through emotional moments on stage when his tics became so severe that he was temporarily unable to continue singing.

His performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival was particularly memorable: When Capaldi could no longer finish singing his hit “Someone You Loved” on his own, tens of thousands of fans took over the vocals, creating a moving moment.

After a long, forced hiatus, the Scottish artist is back with his new track “Survive” and is performing on stage again.

is performing tonight at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The free-to-air channel blue Zoom will broadcast the concert on Tuesday, July 14, starting at 10 p.m., or you can watch it here on replay:

Live: Lewis Capaldi - Montreux Jazz Festival 2026 Di. 14.07. 20:00 - 21:20 ∙ CH 2026 ∙ 80 Min Stream on