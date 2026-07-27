“A sheep walks into a gym wearing plastic pants…” That’s how Tim Mälzer describes a dish he found “truly disgusting.” On the podcast “Breakfast with Barbara,” the TV chef also reveals where he thinks you can find the best breakfast in the world.

On the podcast “Breakfast with Barbara,” TV chef Tim Mälzer reveals that the best breakfast in the world is “by far” in Japan.

Here's what it's all about Tim Mälzer raves about breakfast in Japan on Barbara Schöneberger’s podcast “Breakfast with Barbara” about breakfast in Japan.

about breakfast in Japan. Later, the German TV chef explains why he still doesn't want to live in Japan permanently.

The 55-year-old had his worst meal ever in the Faroe Islands, where he tried fermented lamb fat. Summary created with

The best breakfast in the world is in Japan—"by far." That's what German TV chef Tim Mälzer says in the latest episode of Barbara Schöneberger's podcast “Breakfast with Barbara.”

The 55-year-old, who is known for his gruff manner on his shows, goes on to say, “If I weren’t such a roughneck, I’d be Japanese.” He greatly admires Japanese craftsmanship—and yet, the famous chef says there’s no way he’d want to live in Japan...

"Society ... is really bad," says Tim Mälzer, who thinks that in Japan everything is "too hierarchical."

The fact that Barbara Schöneberger and he himself have found their own niche in Germany “as black sheep” and are successful there—in his opinion, that wouldn’t be the case on the Asian island.

“I saw a few things there, too… it’s really hard for me,” explains the “Kitchen Impossible” star, without giving any details. “But: It’s a great country—I still like it.”

Mälzer: “A meal like a car accident”

When Barbara Schöneberger asks her guest where he’s had a truly terrible meal, he once again has a clear answer. “In the Faroe Islands,” says Tim Mälzer. The dish in question was “a kind of fermented lamb fat.”

"Really disgusting," he clarifies, describing the taste as follows: "It's as if a sheep had ever gone to the gym—and had been there for a really long time—while wearing plastic pants."

And he continued: “This water that collects between the cheeks—you let it ferment for another four weeks, and then you lick it out of the crevice of a live sheep. It’s a local specialty, and I really struggled to describe it in a way that did it justice.”

Then the German TV chef brings up Japanese cuisine again. He says he once ate fermented squid innards there. “They looked like when you used to play for a really long time at a kids’ birthday party and it would dry out a little bit up there, but there’s still some liquid in the middle, and you’d blow that out of your nose and then eat it with chopsticks.”

Tim Mälzer chooses a vivid image in this case as well: “It was like a car accident.” He says he had to fight the urge to vomit, but at the same time couldn’t stop himself from continuing to eat.

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