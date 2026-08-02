About 800 people attended an illegal rave party on an alp in the canton of Vaud. Police arrested eight suspected organizers and checked the identities of nearly 500 people.

Here's what it's all about On the night from Friday to Saturday, about 800 people attended an illegal rave party on the Combe-du-Commun alp in the canton of Vaud.

The organizers set up two stages for techno music for the unauthorized party.

The police blocked off the access roads to the alp, but did not initially order any response.

The party was still going on Sunday morning; it wasn't until around 6 a.m. that the organizers complied with the police's instructions.

Eight people suspected of being involved in the organization were arrested and charged. The police checked a total of 800 people and 120 vehicles. Summary created with

Eight people have been charged following an illegal rave party held Saturday morning on an alp in Ballaigues, in the canton of Vaud. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Vaud police announced Sunday evening. This comes after the municipality and the tenant of the property filed a complaint.

About 800 people attended this unauthorized party on the Combe-du-Commun alp, where two stages had been set up for techno music. The authorities were concerned about the risk of fire due to the dry conditions.

Organizers were hoping for up to 2,000 guests

On Saturday morning, the police contacted the event organizers to bring the party to a close. According to a press release, the organizers had hoped to welcome between 1,000 and 2,000 guests by Monday.

The police stated that, for reasons of proportionality and to ensure the safety of the participants and the public, no operation was ordered after dark. However, the access roads to the alp in question were closed. The party was still going on Sunday morning. It was not until around 6 a.m. that the organizers complied with the police’s instructions.

Eight people suspected of being involved in the organization were arrested and charged. During the departure, there were two traffic accidents in which one person sustained minor injuries; in addition, a livestock watering trough was damaged by a truck. In total, the police checked nearly 500 people and more than 120 vehicles and issued about 20 parking tickets. Approximately 80 police officers, along with firefighters and other authorities, were deployed for the two-day operation.