A Netflix documentary takes a close look at the U.S. reality show “America’s Next Top Model.” Host Tyra Banks also speaks in the documentary—and is now accusing the producers of defamation.

Model and host Tyra Banks was the face of the casting show "America's Next Top Model."

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tyra Banks is suing Netflix over the documentary “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” and accuses the streaming service of defamation.

According to the lawsuit, only 16 minutes of a three-and-a-half-hour interview were used, and her statements were taken out of context.

Banks claims the documentary falsely gives the impression that she tolerated a sexual assault on the show. She is seeking damages and a jury trial.

According to media reports, former U.S. supermodel Tyra Banks is suing the U.S. streaming provider Netflix over a documentary about the casting show “America’s Next Top Model.”

As reported by the "New York Times," the celebrity news site "People," and the industry publications "Deadline" and "Entertainment Weekly," among others, citing court documents, the 52-year-old is accusing the company of defamation. Banks was a producer, judge, and host of the show.

As the media further quoted from the documents, Banks is said to have given a three-and-a-half-hour interview for the documentary, of which only 16 minutes were used. Her statements were then “taken out of context and pieced together” “to support a false and defamatory narrative that has nothing to do with what she actually said.”

Tyra Banks in the Netflix documentary “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” Screenshot X

More specifically, Banks accuses the producers of editing the interview for the documentary “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” in such a way as to give the impression that Banks had allowed a sexual assault on a contestant to occur on her show. She allegedly used the woman’s trauma to boost her ratings and then claimed not to remember it when asked about it later, the report continued.

According to “People” and “Deadline,” Banks is seeking a jury trial and damages for the emotional distress caused to her. According to “The New York Times” and “Deadline,” Netflix has not yet commented on the matter.