The Locarno Film Festival is honoring American director James Gray for his impressive career. blue News spoke with him on the red carpet about his new crime thriller, “Paper Tiger,” which explores the American Dream.

The American Dream in the '80s U.S. director James Gray: “Do you really think the world has changed that much?”

Here's what it's all about The Locarno Film Festival is honoring American director James Gray with the Pardo alla Carriera for his lifetime achievement.

His most notable works include, among others, the crime drama *The Immigrant*, starring Marion Cotillard, and the sci-fi drama *Ad Astra*, starring Brad Pitt.

In his new crime thriller “Paper Tiger," Adam Driver and Miles Teller play a pair of brothers who find themselves in conflict with the Russian mafia in 1980s New York.

blue News spoke with James Gray ahead of the film's Swiss premiere about his perspective on America today and his visit to Locarno. Summary created with

James Gray seems surprisingly calm just before he takes the big stage on the Piazza Grande in Locarno to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The only thing he doesn’t like so much is the jet lag, he jokes in an interview with blue News. Apart from that, he says, it’s wonderful to be here. It’s something he’d dreamed of when he was young! He, who grew up in Queens, New York, as the grandson of Russian-Jewish immigrants.

He draws heavily on his own youth in his latest film, *Armageddon Time*. In this coming-of-age drama, set in 1980s New York, he explores, among other things, the American Dream—or rather, the misconception surrounding it. His latest crime thriller “Paper Tiger” is also set during that era and takes a critical look at his home country.

Conflict with the Russian Mafia

It’s about a pair of brothers—powerfully portrayed by Miles Teller and Adam Driver—who sense a lucrative business opportunity in the harbor district. Instead, they find themselves in a conflict with the aggressive Russian mafia and are even threatened in their own home. Scarlett Johansson plays the strong-willed wife of one of the brothers, who, in the midst of this threatening situation, also learns she has an illness.

"Paper Tiger" celebrated its world premiere in Cannes and is now being screened for its Swiss premiere in Locarno. In an interview with blue News on the red carpet, James Gray also shares his perspective on today's America. He also reveals which Italian film particularly inspired him for "Paper Tiger."

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