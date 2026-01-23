Following a lawsuit filed by twelve U.S. states, the acquisition of Hollywood veteran Warner Bros. by its competitor Paramount has been suspended for an initial period of two weeks by court order.

Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. is a mega-deal that could shake up more than just Hollywood. U.S. states seeking to block the deal have scored their first victory in court. (File photo)

During this period, hearings will be held regarding the long-term preliminary injunction sought by the states to block the execution of the deal, which is worth more than $100 billion.

Among other things, the states argue that the merger will distort competition for popular movies and thereby put pressure on movie theaters.

In the view of Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in Oakland, near San Francisco, they were at least able to demonstrate that Paramount and Warner together hold a significant market share in the industry. This makes it likely that the merger will be deemed anti-competitive. This justifies a temporary suspension of the merger. For Paramount, a delay could prove costly.