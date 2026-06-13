The U.S. government has approved the acquisition of Hollywood veteran Warner Bros. by its competitor Paramount without conditions. The Department of Justice concluded that the merger would not harm competition or U.S. consumers.

Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. is a mega-deal that could have a lasting impact not only on Hollywood. (File photo)

This applies to both the TV and streaming businesses as well as film production. At the same time, antitrust reviews are still underway in several states as well as outside the U.S., including in Europe.

Behind Paramount stands the family of software billionaire Larry Ellison, who is known as a supporter of President Donald Trump. Originally, Netflix had already reached an agreement with Warner last year to purchase the streaming and studio business of the industry giant. But Paramount didn’t back down and submitted a higher bid for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery group, including TV networks such as CNN. The deal is now worth around $111 billion.

Trump critics in the U.S. fear that CNN could lose its editorial independence under Paramount’s ownership—as has happened in other cases where media companies were acquired by billionaires loyal to the president. Trump had said on multiple occasions that it was particularly important to him that the news network, which often reports critically on him, also change hands in a Warner deal.

The newsroom of Paramount-owned CBS stood out for its more favorable coverage of Trump’s administration following the Ellison family’s takeover. On the popular investigative program “60 Minutes,” several correspondents were fired, some of whom complained of political pressure.

Paramount aims to gain more clout

Paramount is led by Larry Ellison’s son—film producer David Ellison. He aims to gain clout in Hollywood through the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount is among the smaller players in the industry. Warner’s portfolio includes the DC superhero universe with Superman and Batman, film franchises such as “Harry Potter,” and a strong streaming business based on the premium channel HBO.