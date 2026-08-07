Actress Virginie Efira cheerfully danced in front of the screen on the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Film Festival on Friday evening. There, she was presented with the Leopard Club Award.

Virginie Efira beamed as she accepted the Leopard Club Award on Friday evening at the 79th Locarno Film Festival and praised the event for its ability to draw audiences.

"Through her acting, she succeeds in revealing the nuances of human complexity," the announcer said before inviting Virginie Efira onto the stage to face the audience. She said it was a “joy” and a “privilege” to be here in front of so many people. She thanked the audience for their curiosity about film and cinema.

"Efira embodies the modernity of cinema," praised Giona A. Nazzaro, the festival's artistic director, who then presented her with the trophy in the shape of a big cat.

"This is especially for her, because it's the first time she's received an award like this," Efira said, prompting a brief moment of puzzled looks and laughter from the audience, given that the actress has in fact won numerous awards. The Belgian-born actress has made a name for herself in French-language cinema in recent years and is the recipient of a César, France’s national film award.

“I mean, an award for my work in several films!” she quickly clarified, “and not for a performance in a specific film.”

A Love of Language

She also received widespread acclaim for her performance in the drama *Soudain*: Her performance in this film by Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (*Drive My Car*, 2021) earned her the Best Actress award at Cannes. She will present it in person on Saturday in Locarno.

In *Soudain*, Efira plays an empathetic nursing home director who wants to introduce a more humane philosophy at the facility near Paris, but faces resistance. The film chronicles the friendship she forms with a Japanese director who is battling cancer. It depicts the bond between the two through profound conversations and their shared love of language. To do justice to the role, Efira is said to have learned Japanese.

With the Leopard Club Award, the Locarno Film Festival honors a figure whose work in the film industry has “shaped the collective imagination.” Audiences in German-speaking Switzerland will have the chance to continue being inspired by her starting August 27, when “Soudain” hits theaters.