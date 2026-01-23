The planned takeover of Hollywood veteran Warner Bros. by its rival Paramount will remain up in the air for quite some time. A judge scheduled the trial on antitrust claims for early March of next year.

Lawsuits filed by several U.S. states and screenwriters are holding up the acquisition of Hollywood veteran Warner Bros. Not much is likely to happen before next March. (File photo)

Several U.S. states and the Writers Guild of America had filed lawsuits seeking the same relief. For Paramount, the deadline set for early 2027 makes the deal—already worth about $111 billion—even more expensive. To convince Warner shareholders, Paramount’s leadership, led by CEO David Ellison, promised them additional payments of about $650 million per quarter if the acquisition is not finalized by the end of September.

In addition, time is running out. The companies have set a deadline of June 4, 2027, to complete the acquisition. If that deadline passes, Warner Bros. can terminate the deal—and collect a $7 billion penalty from Paramount. At the same time, the companies could also extend the deadline.