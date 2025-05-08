In the film *The Secret of Bern*, Zurich-based director Stascha Bader explores the question of why music in the Bernese German dialect has been so successful for decades. Is it really just because of the dialect?
Polo Hofer, Züri West, Patent Ochsner and Lo & Leduc are just the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to folk music, no other dialect can hold a candle to Bernese German.
And it's been that way for decades.
A disgrace for Zurich, the country's largest city and the federal capital's eternal rival. Why are the songs from Bern so powerful?
Zurich-based director and musician Stascha Bader explores this question in his film *The Secret of Bern*. It turns out that there is much more to its success than just the cozy, melodic dialect.
As he searches for clues, Bader meets many well-known figures, such as Steff la Cheffe, Gölä, Trauffer, the rappers from Chlyklass, and the St. Gallen singer-songwriter Stahlberger.
In our video, Stascha Bader sings Mani Matter's classic "Hemmige" in the Zurich dialect and explains what musicians from Bern do better than those from Zurich.