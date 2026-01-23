They have famous parents, TV experience, and thousands of followers. The new ProSieben series “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?” shows surprisingly little glamour. It’s about missed opportunities, the pressure to live up to expectations, and the struggle to be seen as an individual.

Here's what it's all about The new ProSieben series “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?” follows four children of famous parents as they search for their own identities.

The series shows how differently Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, Diego Pooth, Summer Terenzi, and Josefine Scholl deal with their famous last names.

The reality show also highlights the doors that a famous last name can open—and the obstacles it brings. Summary created with

What’s it like to grow up with a famous last name? The new ProSieben series “Born Famous – Curse or Blessing?” explores this question. Over the course of six episodes, cameras follow Markus Söder’s daughter Gloria-Sophie Burkandt (27), Verona Pooth’s son Diego (22), Sarah Connor’s daughter Summer Terenzi (20), and Mehmet Scholl’s daughter Josefine (18) as they try to step out of the shadow of their famous parents.

The series begins by exploring the question of how to find one’s own identity when the most famous person in the room is almost always one’s own father or mother. Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, a model and the eldest daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, experiences just such a moment at the beginning of the first episode.

At the Munich Oktoberfest, she’s waiting to catch a quick glimpse of her father. Since the CSU politician is rushing from one appointment to the next, she’s not arranging the meeting directly with him, but through his assistant. “His assistant will text me when he’s on his way,” she says.

Söder overlooks his daughter

While Markus Söder shakes hands, attends appointments, and poses for the cameras, his daughter Gloria-Sophie Burkandt stands in the crowd. As the Minister President walks by, he doesn’t notice her. “I watched and smiled, but my father didn’t see me,” she says.

Burkandt repeatedly emphasizes just how close their relationship is. She says she’s a “dad’s girl.” It’s just that they rarely get to spend time together. “The challenge is that he’s always under pressure and always stressed out.” She often has to wait “until he has a free minute and can completely unwind.”

For her, that’s the price of having a father who rarely gets to have any privacy. “When you have a father like mine, you get used to not being the center of attention.” That’s why she strives to be the center of attention herself—as a model, an author, a doctoral candidate—and, as she puts it, “as my own person.”

The Nepo-Babies Generation

The timing of the ProSieben series is no coincidence. For several years now, there has been an international debate about so-called “nepo babies”—children of famous or powerful parents who, thanks to their last names, have easier access to connections, attention, and career opportunities than others.

This has sparked a debate in the U.S. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, is already performing on stage at age 13, voicing Disney characters, and sitting in the front row at Fashion Weeks.

Lily-Rose Depp (27), the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses and models, but she has repeatedly had to defend herself against accusations that she owes her career to her famous parents.

Kaia Gerber (25), daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, was already walking the major runways as a teenager and was compared to her mother from an early age. Brooklyn Beckham (27), the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, regularly made headlines with his photography, cooking shows, and various business ventures, as critics accused him of lacking talent and, above all, of relying on his famous last name.

The Blessing of a Last Name

The debate is no longer just a Hollywood phenomenon. The four protagonists of *Born Famous* are also united by the same question: How much of their success is the result of their own hard work—and how much is due to the name on their birth certificate?

Verona Pooth’s son Diego openly discusses the benefits. The 22-year-old wants to be taken seriously as an entrepreneur and, in the first episode, presents a new business idea to his father, Franjo Pooth, who is also an entrepreneur. “At the end of the day, my parents can open a lot of doors for me. But I still have to walk through them myself. Otherwise, I’ll just be standing at the door. (...) I gratefully accept the opportunity and then make sure I make the most of it.”

Sarah Connor’s daughter, Summer Terenzi, has also chosen to follow in her mother’s footsteps. She’s working on her music career and sometimes even performs on stage alongside Connor. She admits, “For me, it’s actually a blessing to be my mom’s daughter, because that’s exactly what I want to do. But of course, I also have my own goals and my own path.”

Support for a soccer fan

Meanwhile, influencer Josie, the daughter of former German national soccer player Mehmet Scholl, goes by a different last name than her father. She has also never mentioned her father on social media. That’s why she’s convinced she’s built her large following all on her own.

In fact, the 18-year-old has about 165,000 followers on Instagram, and on TikTok, her two accounts—“hiddenjosie” and “josie.sll”—have a combined total of about 750,000 followers. There, she mainly shares dance videos, “Get Ready With Me” clips, outfit posts, and glimpses into her everyday life.

Still, it’s impossible to avoid being labeled in some way. Ever since she began dating Bayern Munich pro Tom Bischof (21), she’s often been defined by her partner. In her first radio interview, she’s therefore asked about the term “player’s wife.”

She is aware that the term is often used pejoratively. For her, however, it means something else: “I think a ‘player’s wife’ is a woman who is in a relationship with a soccer player, supports him, and brings out the best in herself. In that sense, I definitely see myself as a ‘player’s wife.’”

Whether as the “daughter of,” “son of,” or “player’s wife”: the labels change. The series’ central question remains the same—how do you find your own identity when the most famous name has always been your own?