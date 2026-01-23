Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation of Homer’s *Odyssey* has had a record-breaking opening worldwide and is drawing packed houses in Switzerland as well. But why is an epic that’s over 2,700 years old still captivating audiences today?

"The Odyssey" on Track to Break Records What is the secret to this movie's success?

Here's what it's all about Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey" is celebrating a record-breaking worldwide opening with approximately $264 million in its first weekend and has also drawn over 100,000 moviegoers in Switzerland.

The film's success is attributed to a combination of Nolan's charisma, the fact that it was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, a star-studded cast, and the reinterpretation of one of literature's most famous classics.

"The Odyssey" is playing at blue Cinemas. Summary created with

Film studios and theater operators alike dream of a box office opening like this: According to U.S. industry media, Christopher Nolan’s “Odysee” grossed an estimated $264 million (about 231 million euros) worldwide in its first weekend. With that, the epic outperformed both the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” (about $217 million) and the sequel “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (just over $233 million), both of which were released this past spring.

"The Odyssey" has also gotten off to a strong start in Switzerland. With more than 100,000 tickets sold on its opening weekend, Christopher Nolan’s epic achieved the most successful Swiss theatrical release of his career, according to the distributor. The film also outperformed the opening results of “Dune: Part Two” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Is it the innovative film technology or the star power? "The Odyssey" is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

To shoot the film, Christopher Nolan and his team traveled to locations on three continents across nine countries. At the same time, the director has assembled one of the most star-studded Hollywood casts of recent years, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Nolan was honored for his latest film “Oppenheimer”—the long-overdue crowning achievement of his outstanding film career, according to film expert Gianluca Izzo from the blue News editorial team.

Huge demand in Switzerland as well

So why is *The Odyssey* generating such a buzz at the box office? It’s—probably—a combination of several factors: Christopher Nolan is one of the few directors whose name alone draws millions of viewers to the theaters. Add to that the lavish IMAX production, a star-studded cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, and the fact that it’s a film adaptation of one of the most famous epics in literary history.

In Switzerland, too, “The Odyssey” is drawing large crowds to the theaters. According to Christophe Lutzelschwab, Area Manager for Romandie at blue Cinemas, demand is particularly high for the IMAX screenings. Many showings have been sold out well in advance, which is why additional screenings have been scheduled through early August. But it’s not just the premium format that’s benefited from the hype—regular screenings have also seen increased interest.

Movie fans can now judge for themselves whether “The Odyssey” actually lives up to the high expectations—in any case, the huge turnout shows that Christopher Nolan has once again created one of the most talked-about films of the year.

* Disclosure: blue News and blue Cinema AG are subsidiaries of Swisscom AG.