The 49th edition of the Paléo Festival has kicked off. blue News is here to give you an overview of the eight main stages at the festival grounds on the l'Asse plain.

The countdown is on What You Need to Know About the Paléo Festival

Here's what it's all about The 49th edition of the Paléo Festival will take place from July 21 to 26, 2026.

A major highlight is likely to be the performance by U.S. superstar Katy Perry on Saturday, July 25, 2026, on the main stage.

blue News is on the scene, covering the festival so you don't miss a thing. Summary created with

About 250,000 festivalgoers are expected at the Paléo Festival over the next few days. The program features more than 250 concerts and shows.

Main Stage

The name says it all: The Grande Scène is the festival’s largest stage and can accommodate 30,000 to 35,000 spectators. Some of Paléo’s biggest stars perform here. This year’s lineup includes The Cure (Wednesday), Gorillaz (Thursday), Orelsan (Friday), Katy Perry (Saturday), and Gims (Sunday), among others.

Vega

The Véga is the second-largest stage and can accommodate more than 20,000 attendees. It’s known as a venue for major pop and rock shows and promises spectacular and unforgettable concert nights. Performers expected to appear include Feu! Chatterton (Wednesday), Mosimann (Friday), and Bob Sinclar (Sunday).

Belleville

The Belleville, which opened in 2022, has evolved into a mecca for electronic music over the course of recent festival editions. As announced at the Paléo opening press conference, the stage is sporting a new look this year: the warm color tones have given way to a simpler visual design inspired by elegant crystals.

The new design of the Belleville was unveiled at a press conference on Monday. KEYSTONE

Artists performing there include DJ Schnake (Wednesday), the duo Kabylie Minogue (Saturday), and Omega Nebula (Sunday), among others.

Club Tent

The Club Tent can accommodate around 2,500 people and is entirely dedicated to showcasing promising Swiss and international artists as well as the latest music. It is often referred to as the festival’s “laboratory” because it provides a stage for up-and-coming acts. This year’s lineup includes St Graal (Wednesday), Swiss artists Marie Jay (Thursday) and Roxane (Friday), and Dope Saint Jude (Saturday).

The Dome

This stage is located in the heart of the Village du Monde. Its goal is to shine a spotlight on artists from the same region of the world. This year, the focus is on Scandinavia. Under the big top, the stage invites you to discover new music in an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

L'Escale

New to the 49th edition is L'Escale. The Village du Monde is opening this new venue in collaboration with IKEA. The Swedish furniture manufacturer has designed a stage modeled after a kitchen with a bar and inspired by a fishing village. Artists will perform there in a particularly intimate setting.

The Hive

If you love circus arts, street theater, and poetic performances, La Ruche is the place for you. During the six days of the festival, the program features numerous performances—a festival within a festival.

The Derivative

This small alternative venue primarily provides a platform for local artists and unique community projects.