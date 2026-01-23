Watermelons are a popular snack, especially on hot summer days. With over 90 percent water, they help keep you hydrated and, at just around 30 calories per 100 grams, are particularly low in calories.
Image: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn
The heat puts a strain on our bodies. The digestive system, in particular, doesn’t handle high temperatures well. If we eat foods that are hard to digest, they’ll weigh even more heavily on our stomachs.
Above all, we should avoid high-fat foods to give our digestive system a break. Another tip is to opt for smaller portions. This is especially true when large amounts of protein on the grill are tempting—they raise the body’s temperature. But that’s exactly what we want to avoid.
That would certainly be a very good combination. Most sources of starch are very easy to digest. I’d highlight boiled potatoes here, as they also help regulate salt levels when you’re sweating more.
As a protein source, I’d choose an easily digestible fish, lentils, or chickpeas.
Drinking plenty of fluids is one of the most important tips. If you can’t manage that, incorporate watermelon, peaches, or other water-rich foods like cucumber salads or soups.
The easier our dinner is to digest, the better we’ll sleep. That’s why I’d eat my last meal about four hours before bedtime.
This makes it all the more important to eat breakfast or have small snacks throughout the day. Otherwise, we’ll end up with a late-night craving—and a full-blown hunger attack.
They might help our minds cope with the heat a little better—and it’s okay to indulge once in a while.
But with ice cream and all cold drinks, the body has to bring them up to body temperature—which actually heats the body up even more. We sweat even more and lose important minerals as well as water.
Unfortunately, delicious ice cream isn’t the best way to cool down on hot days.
(KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
Tap water is best, or if you can’t stand the taste, you can mix it with a little fruit juice.
Less ideal are drinks like cola, coffee, black tea, or sugary drinks. Caffeine can have a diuretic effect. Sugary drinks have such a high sugar content that the body has to pump additional water into the stomach to move it on to the small intestine. So the body continues to lose water.
So if you’re having ice cream, please order a glass of water to go with it. Alcoholic beer is also not the best choice, as it dehydrates the body.
It depends on our daily routine. Most of us barely drink two to two and a half liters in our normal daily lives. Therefore, I would consider that the minimum on hot days.
However, guzzling water by the bottle isn’t doing your body any favors either. Your body quickly gets used to the large amounts and suddenly loses even more fluid.
Jürg Hösli is a nutritionist who enjoys exploring controversial topics in sports, psychology, and nutrition. He is the founder of nutritional diagnostics and the School for Nutritional Diagnostics (erpse) in Winterthur and Zurich.
Image: erpse
Spicy is good, even in the heat. Chili peppers are a prime example here. The active ingredient, capsaicin, signals to the body that heat is coming—and opens the pores. We start to sweat, which causes our body temperature to drop.
Coffee is one of those things. It used to be said that coffee has a dehydrating effect, but today the view is different. It’s certainly better to drink coffee or tea than to drink nothing at all.
In my consultations, however, I see many people who need to use the restroom relatively quickly after drinking coffee. I’d like to encourage precisely these people to opt for fruit tea instead.
Fondue. No, joking aside, I’m a creature of habit and love eating at the Thai place around the corner. That doesn’t change even when the thermometer rises above 30 degrees. But I do drink significantly more water mixed with lemon juice.
Bratwurst, rocket ice cream, or watermelon: If you eat smart when temperatures are high, you can prevent circulatory problems and stay feeling fit longer. Tips from nutritionist Jürg Hösli.