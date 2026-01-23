Watermelons are a popular snack, especially on hot summer days. With over 90 percent water, they help keep you hydrated and, at just around 30 calories per 100 grams, are particularly low in calories.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Which foods and drinks help in the heat? Nutrition specialist Jürg Hösli explains what actually helps the body cope on hot days.

Many so-called summer classics put a strain on the body rather than cooling it down. The key is staying hydrated, getting minerals, and eating easily digestible foods.

If you eat smart on days like these, you can prevent circulatory problems and feel energized longer. Even small adjustments make a noticeable difference.

The heat is coming. We’re longing to cool off. Jürg Hösli, how can the right diet help with this?

The heat puts a strain on our bodies. The digestive system, in particular, doesn’t handle high temperatures well. If we eat foods that are hard to digest, they’ll weigh even more heavily on our stomachs.

Above all, we should avoid high-fat foods to give our digestive system a break. Another tip is to opt for smaller portions. This is especially true when large amounts of protein on the grill are tempting—they raise the body’s temperature. But that’s exactly what we want to avoid.

Watermelon, salads, yogurt—or to put it another way: Is there even such a thing as the ideal summer menu?

That would certainly be a very good combination. Most sources of starch are very easy to digest. I’d highlight boiled potatoes here, as they also help regulate salt levels when you’re sweating more.

As a protein source, I’d choose an easily digestible fish, lentils, or chickpeas.

What other tips help with hot flashes?

Drinking plenty of fluids is one of the most important tips. If you can’t manage that, incorporate watermelon, peaches, or other water-rich foods like cucumber salads or soups.

The easier our dinner is to digest, the better we’ll sleep. That’s why I’d eat my last meal about four hours before bedtime.

This makes it all the more important to eat breakfast or have small snacks throughout the day. Otherwise, we’ll end up with a late-night craving—and a full-blown hunger attack.

As temperatures rise, so does the craving for ice cream and the like. To what extent do these help us cool down?

They might help our minds cope with the heat a little better—and it’s okay to indulge once in a while.

But with ice cream and all cold drinks, the body has to bring them up to body temperature—which actually heats the body up even more. We sweat even more and lose important minerals as well as water.

Unfortunately, delicious ice cream isn’t the best way to cool down on hot days. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)

So what are the best drinks for in between meals?

Tap water is best, or if you can’t stand the taste, you can mix it with a little fruit juice.

Less ideal are drinks like cola, coffee, black tea, or sugary drinks. Caffeine can have a diuretic effect. Sugary drinks have such a high sugar content that the body has to pump additional water into the stomach to move it on to the small intestine. So the body continues to lose water.

So if you’re having ice cream, please order a glass of water to go with it. Alcoholic beer is also not the best choice, as it dehydrates the body.

Recipe for Cucumber-Basil Lemonade For four glasses, you’ll need one peeled cucumber, 8 to 10 basil leaves, the juice of one lemon, 2 to 3 tablespoons of honey, mineral water, and ice cubes.

Peel three-quarters of the cucumber and purée it finely in a blender.

Slice the remaining cucumber and divide it among four glasses.

Squeeze the lemon, add the juice, honey, and basil leaves to the blender, and puree again.

Then divide the mixture among four glasses and top with fresh mineral water. Serve with ice cubes.

As we all know, more than half of our bodies consist of water. Is it necessary to drink liters of water when the thermometer climbs above 30 degrees?

It depends on our daily routine. Most of us barely drink two to two and a half liters in our normal daily lives. Therefore, I would consider that the minimum on hot days.

However, guzzling water by the bottle isn’t doing your body any favors either. Your body quickly gets used to the large amounts and suddenly loses even more fluid.

Jürg Hösli is a nutritionist who enjoys exploring controversial topics in sports, psychology, and nutrition. He is the founder of nutritional diagnostics and the School for Nutritional Diagnostics (erpse) in Winterthur and Zurich. Image: erpse

What about spicy and extra-spicy foods in the summer?

Spicy is good, even in the heat. Chili peppers are a prime example here. The active ingredient, capsaicin, signals to the body that heat is coming—and opens the pores. We start to sweat, which causes our body temperature to drop.

Even when it’s hot, I love coffee...

Coffee is one of those things. It used to be said that coffee has a dehydrating effect, but today the view is different. It’s certainly better to drink coffee or tea than to drink nothing at all.

In my consultations, however, I see many people who need to use the restroom relatively quickly after drinking coffee. I’d like to encourage precisely these people to opt for fruit tea instead.

What’s your favorite meal on hot days?

Fondue. No, joking aside, I’m a creature of habit and love eating at the Thai place around the corner. That doesn’t change even when the thermometer rises above 30 degrees. But I do drink significantly more water mixed with lemon juice.