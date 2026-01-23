Crowded streets, heavier traffic, and limited space: the atmosphere in public spaces is becoming more tense. Pro-Velo Executive Director Yvonne Ehrensberger discusses conflicts between road users and shares how many disputes can be defused.

Cars, bikes, pedestrians—everyone is annoyed “When someone cuts me off, I get angry too”

No time? blue News summarizes for you A blocked path, a moment of shock, and a loud “Hey!”: Yvonne Ehrensberger, executive director of Pro Velo Canton Zurich , is no stranger to the frustrations of road traffic.

executive director of Pro Velo Canton Zurich , is no stranger to the frustrations of road traffic. In an interview with blue News, she explains why the atmosphere between cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians has become more tense.

“Many conflicts could be avoided with more calm and consideration,” says Ehrensberger.

Ms. Ehrensberger, when was the last time you got really angry while out cycling?

Last week, when a driver cut me off. I always try to stay calm in situations like that, but it doesn’t work every time. Sometimes I let out a scream out of sheer shock, or I yell “Hey!”

Did you point out the driver’s mistake?

No. Situations like that can escalate quickly—so I prefer to let it go.

Pro Velo Zürich About the person: Yvonne Ehrensberger Yvonne Ehrensberger is the executive director of Pro Velo Canton Zurich. The politically independent association advocates for better conditions for cyclists—including safe bike paths, sufficient parking spaces, and a bike-friendly transportation policy.

Have you ever experienced difficult situations between cyclists and pedestrians—and if so, how did you react?

Absolutely. For example, a pedestrian unexpectedly stepped into the road and I had to swerve at the last moment. But I’ve also ridden too close to pedestrians or realized too late that someone was about to cross at a crosswalk. I always try to apologize right away and think to myself, “Oops, that was so silly of me.”

Where does this growing irritability among road users come from?

Especially in big cities like Zurich, there’s significantly more going on today than there was 10 or 20 years ago—not just on the streets, but also on the sidewalks and in outdoor dining areas.

This leads to more frequent conflicts, often between drivers and cyclists. But pedestrians are also reacting more irritably. When space becomes scarcer and journeys take longer, tension rises for many people.

Does Pro Velo Zurich hold you responsible for the behavior of individual cyclists?

That certainly happens. It’s often accompanied by the demand that we need to “educate our people” better. I then try to explain that while we can raise awareness and promote mutual consideration, we’re actually far from reaching everyone who rides a bike today.

More people, less space, and rising tension: conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians are on the rise. Image: Keystone

Do these conflicts also stem from the fact that traffic rules are followed less consistently today? Many road users run red lights, don’t use hand signals, or no longer use their turn signals.

That’s difficult to assess. On the one hand, no one wants a forest of signs and a traffic environment regulated down to the last detail. On the other hand, compared to other countries, we already have a great many rules, markings, and traffic signs in Switzerland.

Opinions differ on whether more rules actually lead to greater consideration. One philosophy says: Let people assess the situation themselves and show consideration for one another. The other relies on guidelines that are as clear as possible and dedicated traffic lanes for all road users.

Are you in favor of more rules or more personal responsibility?

I’m not convinced that tolerance automatically grows when everyone has their own space and rules. Consideration doesn’t arise solely from regulations—but above all from well-designed street spaces and appropriate speed limits. On top of that, many everyday situations simply can’t be clearly regulated.

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What can be done to prevent people from getting so easily upset in traffic? Or to put it another way: Do you have specific tips on how conflicts—especially between pedestrians and cyclists—can be avoided in the future?

I believe that, especially between pedestrians and cyclists, a lot could be achieved with a little more composure. Often, a brief glance, a friendly “sorry,” or a small gesture of goodwill is enough.

Conflicts arise quickly: someone gets too close or acts carelessly. If you react angrily right away, the situation often escalates unnecessarily. A little friendliness can defuse a lot of tension.

And what can cyclists do to contribute to a more peaceful atmosphere on the road?

Brake early, keep a safe distance, and make your presence known with a gentle whistle. A friendly reminder usually works better than an aggressive ring of the bell at the last moment.

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