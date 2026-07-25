U.S. pop star Perry's song "Firework" appears on the White House's TikTok account. The singer is outraged. It's about the war in Iran.

Here's what it's all about Katy Perry is outraged that the White House used her song “Firework” in a video featuring military strikes.

in a video featuring military strikes. The singer emphasizes that she neither agreed to it nor was she asked.

This is already the second time the White House has drawn criticism for using pop music in political videos.

The White House has angered the superstar by using a Katy Perry song as the soundtrack for a TikTok clip. The American singer wrote on the platform X that she was horrified and angry that her song “Firework” had been used as background music for footage of military strikes. “I didn’t give permission for this, I wasn’t asked, and I absolutely do not endorse it.” Her music is meant to bring people together—not to glorify war.

On the White House's TikTok account, the clip shows footage of an explosion set to a sequence from the pop song. The White House wrote: “Iran has been warned.”

In her X post, Perry wrote that she had written the song as an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. The 41-year-old criticized the White House’s actions, calling them a complete betrayal of everything the song stands for.

Katy Perry is upset with the White House. (File photo) German Press Agency

The White House has already used music by Sabrina Carpenter

The U.S. government has faced criticism from musicians on several occasions in the past after their music was used in social media clips. Last December, the White House set a video showing the arrest of migrants to a song by Sabrina Carpenter. The singer expressed her anger and called the clip “malicious and repulsive.”