Once a TV star, always a TV star? At 82, Regina Kempf is making a comeback on “Donnschtig-Jass.” She’s not the only one: Former SRF stars continue to appear on camera time and again, even after retirement.

TV Announcer Is Not an Isolated Case Why Former SRF Stars Keep Coming Back

Here's what it's all about At age 82, Regina Kempf is making her comeback on the SRF show “Donnschtig-Jass.”

The former TV announcer has also appeared on camera time and again in recent years.

The former TV announcer has also appeared on camera time and again in recent years. Kempf is not an isolated case: Other well-known SRF personalities also regularly return to television after retiring. Summary created with

Actually, the audience had already said their goodbyes: flowers, warm words, and one last appearance in front of the camera.

But it often doesn't take long for retired Swiss TV stars to reappear on screen—sometimes as a guest, sometimes as an expert, and sometimes even as a host again.

For example, host Kurt Aeschbacher appeared several times on SRF programs after his departure in 2018.

Ski expert Bernhard Russi returned to television after his departure in 2017—most recently on the talk show “Gredig direkt” broadcast on August 20, 2023.

Regina Kempf keeps coming back

A recent example is Regina Kempf. The former TV announcer and journalist celebrated last week on the show “Donnschtig-Jass” at the age of 82.

A comeback on the show “Donnschtig-Jass”: Host Rainer Maria Salzgeber in conversation with former TV announcer Regina Kempf. SRF Screenshot

Host Rainer Maria Salzgeber expressed his delight at having the celebrity guest on the show. Kempf himself described the announcement (see the video above) as emotional—it brought back memories of past major TV events.

On December 1, 1970, Regina Kempf made her debut as a TV announcer, greeting Swiss television viewers for the first time. In the years that followed, she became one of the most recognizable faces on Swiss television before ending her TV career in 1992.

Retired SRF Stars and Their Comebacks

After leaving the network, Regina Kempf worked as a Feldenkrais therapist. Nevertheless, she continued to appear on SRF programs from time to time.

In 2008, a crew from the show “Glanz & Gloria” visited her at her Zurich practice:

In 2013 and 2014, she appeared again on the "People" show:

In 2015, Regina Kempf appeared on the show “Samschtig-Jass”:

This raises the question: Retired SRF stars keep appearing on TV. Is it a coincidence or a strategy?

blue News asked about it.

Well-known TV personalities are highly recognizable. Especially in shows like “Donnschtig-Jass” or anniversary specials, they evoke nostalgia and appeal to the regular audience.

The SRF director who stepped down from her post last May, Nathalie Wappler, who stepped down from her position last May, also once emphasized that SRF did not intend to neglect its core audience despite its strategy to attract a younger audience.

SRF: No Strategy, No Statistics

However, there is reportedly no actual strategy behind the appearances of former SRF personalities.

In response to an inquiry from blue News, the SRF press office wrote: “SRF decides whether former female or male hosts appear on a program based on editorial criteria and in the context of the specific format.”

The key factors are the added value for the show and the audience.

SRF cannot say how many former TV personalities have been rehired after leaving the network. Such figures are not tracked.

Former hosts appear on the program only occasionally and for specific occasions—such as anniversaries or special broadcasts.

SRF emphasizes that there is no preferential treatment of former TV stars over external personalities. As a rule, no fee is paid for guest appearances; at most, an expense allowance is provided.

The comebacks are hardly a topic of discussion among the audience either. According to SRF, only a few comments were received on the matter.

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