Why does Sting have the name of a wasp? Why does he still earn money from one of his biggest hits to this day—and what makes his marriage so extraordinary? Five (fun) facts about the British music star who, at 74, is still taking the big stages by storm.

Sting at the Montreux Jazz Festival Why He's Named After a Wasp—and the Secret of His Marriage

What You Need to Know About the Heat Wave That's Coming

Here's what it's all about Sting initially worked in various jobs and went on to become a global superstar with The Police and later as a solo artist.

His nickname, “Sting,” came from a yellow-and-black-striped sweater that resembled a wasp.

Sting has been married to Trudie Styler for over 30 years and is the father of six children. He continues to tour worldwide, is committed to protecting the rainforest, and has been a Newcastle United fan since childhood. Summary created with

Tax Advisor and Teacher

A global superstar? On October 2, 1951, there was no sign of that yet. Gordon Matthew Sumner is born in Wallsend, in northern England—the man the world would later come to know as Sting. He grows up as the oldest of four children to a hairdresser and an engineer who works part-time as a milkman to supplement the family income.

Sting didn’t put all his eggs in the music basket. Instead, the British musician initially took a down-to-earth path: He worked as a bus conductor, construction worker, and tax official; trained to become an English and music teacher; and taught at a Catholic school for two years. Music, however, remained his great passion—he regularly performed on stage with jazz bands.

Sting made his big breakthrough in the late 1970s as the singer and bassist for the band The Police. With songs like “Roxanne” and “So Lonely,” the trio became famous worldwide. When the band broke up in the mid-1980s, Sting proved that he could fill concert halls on his own. His very first solo album, “The Dream of the Blue Turtles,” was a huge success and went triple platinum.

And his hit “Every Breath You Take” remains a gold mine for Sting to this day. According to earlier estimates, the musician earns an average of about 2,000 U.S. dollars in royalties from the Police hit—per day. No wonder: The song is one of the most-played radio classics of all time.

Sting – The Sting

A striped sweater makes music history. When Gordon Matthew Sumner showed up for rehearsal in the early 1970s wearing a yellow-and-black striped sweater, one of his bandmates was reminded of a wasp. Without further ado, he nicknamed him “Sting.” The future global superstar would never shake that nickname.

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa Der Festivalsommer auf blue News Die besten Festivalmomente auf unseren Kanälen: online bei blue News, auf Social Media und im Free-TV auf blue Zoom – präsentiert von Swisscom, unterstützt von Mastercard.

A singer, musician, and actor through and through

Sting can do more than just sing. The British musician also regularly appears on screen. He made his film debut in 1979 in “Quadrophenia,” and later appeared in, among other films, David Lynch’s science-fiction classic “Dune” and “Stormy Monday.” He also had a small role in Guy Ritchie’s cult film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”

Sting and Ritchie share more than just a love of cinema. In 1998, the musician and his wife, Trudie Styler, invited the director to a dinner party—where he met Madonna. The two fell in love, married shortly thereafter, and divorced after eight years of marriage.

Sixfold Family Happiness and “The Secret of Marriage”

Sting has been married to Trudie Styler for over 30 years. www.imago-images.de

While many rock star marriages last only a few years, Sting and British actress, director, and film producer Trudie Styler have been celebrating their love for over 30 years. Among other projects, Styler produced the award-winning science fiction film *Moon* (2009). When asked about the secret to their long marriage, Sting says, “We don’t just love each other—we also like each other.”

The couple has been married since 1992 and has four children together: Mickey, Jake, Eliot, and Giacomo. Sting also has a son, Joe, and a daughter, Fuchsia, from his first marriage to Irish actress Frances Tomelty. In total, he is the father of six children.

A curious family story was even captured on film: When his son Jake was born in 1985 shortly after a concert, Sting spontaneously took the camera crew from his concert film *Bring On the Night* with him to the hospital. The birth is still part of the documentary today.

Yoga, Soccer, and the Rainforest

At 74, Sting has no intention of retiring anytime soon. The British musician is proving that once again today at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Instead of retiring, he continues to tour the world. He finds balance through yoga. “For me, everything is yoga,” says Sting. “Walking is yoga, sitting is yoga, eating is yoga.”

When he's not making music, his heart belongs to Newcastle United. Sting has been a loyal fan of the club from his hometown since childhood. At one point, the musician even coached a girls' soccer team.

The rainforest is at least as important to him as music. Sting founded the Rainforest Foundation as early as 1987. He has been bestowed a special honor for his decades of dedication: a species of tree frog discovered in Colombia now bears his name—“Dendropsophus stingi.”