First, Danko Jones got the crowd fired up, then Deep Purple took the stage—and delivered a stunning demonstration in Montreux of why the band remains one of rock’s all-time greats to this day. blue News was there.

Singer Ian Gillan performed one song after another for more than an hour and 45 minutes.

Here's what it's all about Deep Purple wowed the audience at the Montreux Jazz Festival with an energetic concert, an impressive light show, and classics like “Highway Star” and “Into the Fire.”

In particular, guitarist Simon McBride's solos and singer Ian Gillan's soulful performance gave the audience goosebumps and drew thunderous applause.

The atmosphere reached its peak during “Smoke on the Water,” before Deep Purple wrapped up the evening with three encores, proving that the band is still brimming with enthusiasm for performing. Summary created with

On Monday evening, the Stravinski Auditorium was transformed into a rock temple. That may sound like a cliché—but for someone who isn’t very familiar with this genre of music, that’s exactly how it felt. After an explosive opening act by Danko Jones (see box), Deep Purple took the stage.

At 9:59 p.m., the lights went out. On stage, the large screen came to life. The show began with a sequence reminiscent of the opening credits of “Star Wars”: Against a space backdrop, the band members’ heads appeared first, followed by the letters “DP,” and finally the band’s name, which lit up in flames. When the musicians took the stage and the first notes of “Highway Star” rang out, the audience’s cheers knew no bounds.

The instrumental interludes were impressive, and the light show was perfectly synchronized with the music. The opening number alone—which lasted more than eight minutes—set the tone for the evening; the energy in the hall never let up for a single second after that.

This was also evident during the back-to-back songs “Hard Lovin' Man” and “Into the Fire.” During the first song, countless fans held their cell phones aloft. After the second, thunderous applause erupted.

Solos in a Class of Their Own

The first spine-tingling moment came during a guitar solo. After singer Ian Gillan greeted the audience by saying it was “nice to be back here,” he introduced guitarist Simon McBride. McBride kicked things off with an electric guitar solo that left no room for distraction—you could simply marvel and listen. After about four and a half minutes, the rest of the band joined in and transitioned seamlessly into “Arrogant Boy.”

After that, things quieted down a bit—at least musically. During “When a Blind Man Cries,” the instruments took a back seat, making way for Ian Gillan’s voice. The singer delivered an impressive vocal performance and became completely absorbed in the song: he sang almost the entire piece with his eyes closed. His long, sustained final note was rewarded with loud cheers and thunderous applause.

A song that is inextricably linked to Montreux

It’s impossible to write about a Deep Purple concert at the Montreux Jazz Festival without mentioning “Smoke on the Water.” Hardly any other song is so closely linked to the festival’s history. In 1971, the British band traveled to Montreux to record their album “Machine Head” at the Casino. The night before, however, they witnessed the devastating fire that destroyed the building—and it was precisely this event that inspired the global hit “Smoke on the Water.”

As soon as the first notes of the legendary guitar riff rang out, the atmosphere in the hall reached a fever pitch. The audience cheered, whistled, clapped, and sang along loudly. Hundreds of fans joined in especially during the chorus: “Smoke on the water, a fire in the sky. Smoke on the water.”

“You were incredible! Thank you so much,” singer Ian Gillan then shouted to the audience. The band initially left the stage but returned for three encores. They played the instrumental piece “Guinnesis,” followed by “Hush,” and closed with “Black Night.”

Then it was finally over. One thing became clear that evening, however: Even though Deep Purple won’t celebrate their 60th anniversary until 2028, the rock legends haven’t lost any of their energy or enthusiasm for performing.